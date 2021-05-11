Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer campaign walkthrough A step-by-step guide for the Season of the Splicer campaign in Destiny 2, which includes the Path of the Splicer questline.

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer offers a new campaign for players to experience. The overarching story, called Path of the Splicer, begins with an introduction to Mithrax, the House of Light Eliksni, and offers up the Seasonal Artifact and a new tool. The Path of the Splicer quest will continue over the next few weeks of the Season, so make sure you check in and play each week. For now, though, here’s a quick walkthrough of the Season of the Splicer campaign.

Season of the Splicer campaign – Path of the Splicer

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer features an evolving campaign that receives a new quest step each week. The first week of the season introduces players to Mithrax, gives them a new Seasonal Artifact, and showcases the new activity, Override.

Step 1: The Lost Splicer – Recommended Power 1150

The campaign for Season of the Splicer kicks off with you finding Mithrax on Europa. The mission can be launched from the Europa map from the aqua quest icon.

When you land in, defeat the Vex ahead of you and go into the little cave system. Find the terminal and scan it. Listen to the message and then head to Asterion Abyss where you will need to clear out some enemies around a Skiff.

Track down Mithrax by following the waypoint. He will tell you to enter the Vex dimension, do so to continue the mission. This is your first look at a section of the Override activity. Reach the end, defeat the boss, and then work your way back out. Be careful, as the platforms disappear.

Step 2: Last City: Eliksni Quarter

You will automatically be transported to the next area to speak with Mithrax. If not, you can launch this quest via the H.E.L.M. Listen in on the conversation between Mithrax, Osiris, and Lakshmi-2, and then you can continue on or listen to Eido’s recordings.

Step 3: Speak with the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M.

The next step in the Season of the Splicer campaign is to go into the H.E.L.M. proper and visit the Eliksni wing. Launch into the H.E.L.M. and go down the stairs to your left to find the Eliksni wing. Interact with the Splicer Servitor to receive the Paradrome Cube, the Seasonal Artifact.

Make sure you also pick up the Splicer Gauntlet. This is item is similar to the Cryptolith Lure from Season of the Hunt.

Step 4: Craft a Key Code

Open the Quests tab and highlight the Splicer Gauntlet. Select the Details option, hover over the Key Codes box and select the green Key Code. This will use 50 of the 100 Ether you’re given for free. These Key Codes let you open the chests at the end of the Override activity.

Step 5: Play Override

You must now complete a run of the Override activity. Launch the Override activity via the H.E.L.M. and open the chest at the end to progress to the next step.

Step 6: Speak with Ikora Rey

Visit Ikora in the Tower and speak with her. Listen to what she has to say and then you can continue on to the next step.

Step 7: Go to the H.E.L.M.

After hearing what Ikora has to say, head to the Eliksni area of the H.E.L.M. and listen to the message Lakshmi-2 has left you. It’s on a terminal just opposite the Splicer Servitor, beneath the Skiff.

Step 8: Speak with Mithrax

Now step over to the Splicer Servitor and chat with Mithrax. You will receive a Synthweave Bolt and a bunch of other resources.

Step 9: Upgrade the Splicer Gauntlet

Interact with the Splicer Servitor and then the Splicer Gauntlet section. Select one of the Tier 1 upgrades to unlock. Pick one that matches your playstyle, you will eventually be able to unlock them all as the Season of the Splicer progresses.

With the final step finished, the Season of the Splicer campaign will be completed – that is, until the next part of the Path of the Splicer questline unlocks. Check back into Destiny 2 each week to continue the questline and put an end to the Vex simulation. Be sure to also check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more tips throughout the season.