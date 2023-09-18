Fang of Ir Yut god roll - Destiny 2 Pick up a Fang of Ir Yut god roll and enjoy a Strand Scout Rifle with great perk sets.

Crota’s End not only delivered a fantastic raid experience but it went hard when bringing new weapons to the sandbox. Fang of Ir Yut is no exception with solid perk combinations and some interesting ways to fit it into the current sandbox.

Fang of Ir Yut is a Strand, 260 RPM, Rapid-Fire Frame, Scout Rifle, and comes with some fan favorite perks as well as Crota’s End exclusive perks which add an extra dimension to this weapon.

How to get Fang of Ir Yut

Fang of Ir Yut is found in the Crota’s End raid for completions of the first encounter, The Abyss and second encounter, Oversoul Throne Bridge. It can also drop from Crota’s red border chest.

Once obtained, more rolls can be purchased from the final chest using Spoils of Conquest or as a chance from the secret chests found in the Crota’s End raid. Fang of Ir Yut is also craftable, unlocking enhanced perks. Earning five with Deepsight Resonance to be able to create one on the crafting table.

PvP - Fang of Ir Yut god roll

Fang of Ir Yut can be molded into a solid Scout Rifle when venturing into the Crucible and takes advantage of one of its exclusive perks to devastating effect.

Fang of Ir Yut - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Grants one stack of Rapid Hit per precision hit, improving Reload and Stability for two seconds. Benefits at 1|2|3|4|5 Stacks: 2|12|14|18|25 Stability. 5|30|35|42|60 Reload. 0.99x|0.96x|0.95x|0.945x|0.92x Reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Sword Logic (Weapon kills grant stacks. The number of stacks and buff duration are tied to the highest enemy rank killed since activation. Up to four stacks. Minors: one stack for 5.5 seconds. Elites and players: two stacks for 7.5 seconds. Minibosses and players in their super: three stacks for 10.5 seconds. Bosses: four stacks for 15.5 seconds. Damage increase per stack: 15 percent|25 percent|35 percent|50 percent. Additional kills refresh the buff duration tied to the highest enemy rank killed) Origin Trait Cursed Thrall (After defeating a target with a melee, final blows with this weapon cause targets to explode) Masterwork Stability +10 Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

This weapon starts with some wild Recoil so reining that in first with Arrowhead Brake is an absolute must to help get the most out of it. Pair that with the Counterbalance Stock mod to keep Fang of Ir Yut under control when firing. Ricochet Rounds is a solid Scout Rifle perk thanks to its bonus Stability and Range which keeps the recoil straight when firing and help you stay on targets.

Rapid Hit then rewards precision hits making shots easier to land and boosts your Reload Speed so you’re ready for the next fight. Sword Logic then comes in to give a huge 25 percent increase per kill, refreshed for every kill, or 35 percent to opponents in their super. This perk is a real game-changer in the Crucible and even deadlier on a long range weapon like Fang of Ir Yut.

PvE - Fang of Ir Yut god roll

Fang of Ir Yut has some unique and new perk combinations for this type of Scout Rifle so playing on that is key to this PVE god roll.

Fang of Ir Yut - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Rewind Rounds (Upon emptying the magazine: refills 60 percent of the number of hits landed into the magazine from reserves. Always rounds up) Perk 2 Precision Instrument (weapon hits grants a stack of Precision Instrument for 1.25 seconds. Maximum of six stacks. Missing removes all stacks. Precision damage increase at 1|2|3|4|5|6 stacks: 4.17 percent| 8.33 percent | 12.5 percent | 16.67 percent | 20.83 percent | 25 percent) Origin Trait Cursed Thrall (After defeating a target with a melee, final blows with this weapon cause targets to explode) Masterwork Stability +10 Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start with Arrowhead Brake to pull the Recoil more vertical. It starts with some hard kick when firing so bringing that in is key to making Song of Ir Yut effective. Slot Ricochet Rounds in to give much needed Stability for a Scout Rifle and the added effectiveness with Range for when targets are far away.

The following two perks work together handsomely for great results. Rewind Rounds refills the magazine based on shots hit. Precision Instrument can reach a 25 percent damage buff for landing six precision hits in a row. If you can manage to consistently hit the weak spot of your target, you can have a constant damage buff up nonstop until the target goes down or you miss. As Fang of Ir Yut takes Kinetic ammo you don’t have to worry about lack of reserves when rolling this loop.

Fang of Ir Yut is a surprise package when it comes to its perk combinations. This god roll is sure to take Guardians by surprise in how rewarding it is to use. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.