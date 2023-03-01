All action figure locations, They're Not Dolls Triumphs - Destiny 2 Where to find the actions figures for the They're Not Dolls Triumph in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Lightfall includes action figures for players to find and collect for the Triumph, They’re Not Dolls. This is one of the required Triumphs to unlock the Lightfall Title, Virtual Fighter. The action figures are slowly unlocked over time, meaning if you’re playing at launch, you’ll need to come back each week to find more.

All action figures – They’re Not Dolls

There are nine action figures to find for the Triumph, They’re Not Dolls. A lot of these figurines are in the far-flung corners of Neomuna, so anticipate spending a bit of time tracking to the corners of the map to unlock them. A few are also locked behind puzzles.

Action figure – Ahimsa Park



The first action figure can be found in Ahimsa Park, through a tunnel on the eastern side of the area, below a set of stairs.



From Striders’ Gate, head toward Ahimsa Park. As you enter, Calus’ ship will be on the left. Follow the road down below ground and take a right into the lower level of the building. Behind the rock pond is a set of stairs – go below the stairs to find the figurine.

Action figure – Irkalla Complex



This next action figure is in Irkalla Complex, the area where you defended the vault with Caiatl during the Lightfall campaign. This action figure requires shooting three hidden darkness nodes.



From Striders’ Gate, go right and head toward Zephyr Concourse. Go to the western side of the area and enter the building that has the blocks out the front that prevent your sparrow from passing through. Follow these hallways along to reach Esi Terminal.



When you reach Esi Terminal, turn left and jump up onto the balcony with the huge blue eye painting on the wall. Go through the door, stick to the right, and run through to the next area where you must jump down the balconies to the Irkalla Complex. There will be a darkness portal – go through it.



It's extremely hard to see, but standing on the end of the gun turret and matching its angle spawns a darkness node. Destroy each gun's node to spawn the action figure.

You’ll now be at the Irkalla Complex. Climb up onto the main wall to where the three guns point out at the city. Walk to the tip of each gun and aim where they are. After a second, a darkness node will spawn – destroy it. Do this on top of each turret to spawn the action figure. A message will appear saying, “A secret is revealed…”

Where to put the action figures

Drop down from the balcony near Nimbus and enter the building below to place the action figures.

Once you have an action figure, you must place it in a special spot to unlock the Triumph. From Nimbus’ fast travel point, drop down to the right to the lower building. Go through the door at the top to enter a room with some arcade machines, gym equipment, and couches. Interact with the highlighted spots to place an action figure.

Collecting all the action figures for the They’re Not Dolls Triumph will take a bit of work. If you’re playing at launch, you’ll need to come back each week. Alternatively, wait until they’re all available and get them done in one go. Check out our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more help with unlocking everything Lightfall has to offer.