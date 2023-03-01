Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All action figure locations, They're Not Dolls Triumphs - Destiny 2

Sam Chandler
1

Destiny 2: Lightfall includes action figures for players to find and collect for the Triumph, They’re Not Dolls. This is one of the required Triumphs to unlock the Lightfall Title, Virtual Fighter. The action figures are slowly unlocked over time, meaning if you’re playing at launch, you’ll need to come back each week to find more.

All action figures – They’re Not Dolls

There are nine action figures to find for the Triumph, They’re Not Dolls. A lot of these figurines are in the far-flung corners of Neomuna, so anticipate spending a bit of time tracking to the corners of the map to unlock them. A few are also locked behind puzzles.

Action figure – Ahimsa Park

A map of Ahimsa Park where the first action figure is found

Source: Shacknews

The first action figure can be found in Ahimsa Park, through a tunnel on the eastern side of the area, below a set of stairs.

The road that leads to the action figure in Ahimsa Park

Source: Shacknews

Source: Shacknews

From Striders’ Gate, head toward Ahimsa Park. As you enter, Calus’ ship will be on the left. Follow the road down below ground and take a right into the lower level of the building. Behind the rock pond is a set of stairs – go below the stairs to find the figurine.

Action figure – Irkalla Complex

A map of Irkalla Complex where the action figure is found

Source: Shacknews

This next action figure is in Irkalla Complex, the area where you defended the vault with Caiatl during the Lightfall campaign. This action figure requires shooting three hidden darkness nodes.

The path from Zephyr Concourse to Esi Terminal

Source: Shacknews

From Striders’ Gate, go right and head toward Zephyr Concourse. Go to the western side of the area and enter the building that has the blocks out the front that prevent your sparrow from passing through. Follow these hallways along to reach Esi Terminal.

The balcony near a painting of a blue eye

Source: Shacknews
The darkness portal that leads to Irkalla Complex

Source: Shacknews

When you reach Esi Terminal, turn left and jump up onto the balcony with the huge blue eye painting on the wall. Go through the door, stick to the right, and run through to the next area where you must jump down the balconies to the Irkalla Complex. There will be a darkness portal – go through it.

The path up to the three gun turrets

Source: Shacknews
The darkness node that appears when standing on the turrets
It's extremely hard to see, but standing on the end of the gun turret and matching its angle spawns a darkness node. Destroy each gun's node to spawn the action figure.
Source: Shacknews

You’ll now be at the Irkalla Complex. Climb up onto the main wall to where the three guns point out at the city. Walk to the tip of each gun and aim where they are. After a second, a darkness node will spawn – destroy it. Do this on top of each turret to spawn the action figure. A message will appear saying, “A secret is revealed…”

Where to put the action figures

The building where you place the action figures
Drop down from the balcony near Nimbus and enter the building below to place the action figures.
Source: Shacknews

Source: Shacknews

Once you have an action figure, you must place it in a special spot to unlock the Triumph. From Nimbus’ fast travel point, drop down to the right to the lower building. Go through the door at the top to enter a room with some arcade machines, gym equipment, and couches. Interact with the highlighted spots to place an action figure.

Collecting all the action figures for the They’re Not Dolls Triumph will take a bit of work. If you’re playing at launch, you’ll need to come back each week. Alternatively, wait until they’re all available and get them done in one go. Check out our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more help with unlocking everything Lightfall has to offer.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

