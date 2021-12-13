Richest Dead Man Alive, Wilhelm-7 messages - Destiny 2 Where to find all of Wilhelm-7's messages in bottles for the Richest Dread Man Alive Triumph in Destiny 2's Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

Wilhelm-7 has left messages in bottles in Destiny 2’s Grasp of Avarice dungeon for players to find. Those that track them all down will get the Triumph, The Richest Dead Man Alive. Locating all the message will take some work, and a bit of sleuthing, as they are quite well hidden. It’s also best to bring a fireteam, unless you’re chasing a solo completion.

Wilhelm-7 messages in bottles

There are 12 of Wilhelm-7’s messages to find in Grasp of Avarice. These appear as messages in bottles, which fits with the pirate aesthetic of the dungeon. As mentioned above, finding all the messages unlocks the Triumph, The Richest Dead Man Alive. As you go through finding these bottles, you should also try to unlock the Gjallarhorn Catalyst.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 1

The first message from Wilhelm-7 is immediately after you open the dungeon. Drop down into the cave and walk through the tunnel a bit, the message is on your left.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 2

The second message is at the end of the crystal bridge, immediately after opening the dungeon. Cross the bridge and look left to spot the bottle.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 3

This message is in the first trap room with the two doors. Go through the door on the left, jump over the pressure plate, and look up to your left to find a hole in the wall. Go up into it to find the message in a bottle.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 4

Another message is found immediately after you go through one of the six pipes. Go through the back-right pipe as you would normally, and when you jump up into the hallway, look up to your left to spot some scaffolding. Climb the scaffolding to find a small room with the bottle on some crates.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 5

This bottle is found in the water chasm section with the flipping doors. Work your way to the back left door where you find the lever to open the main doors. There is a room in the wall to the right of the lever (opposite the window), inside is the message.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 6

Find this message in the dark room with the containers that make up the stairs. In the back-right corner is a bright light, near which is a room. Go through the room and look on your right for a small vent. Go through the vent to find the message.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 7

This message from Wilhelm-7 is immediately after the fight against Phry’zhia the ogre. Go through the large doors and look for the tall tube. Jump into the tube to find the message.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 8

Another message is at the end of the Sparrow section, to the left of the skull, down the cliff. Drop down the ledges and look between the rocks for the bottle.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 9

Another message is near the skull, this time inside the skull and through the tunnel. Go into the tunnel and look for the crystals that point toward the middle of the cave. Jump onto the crystals on the left, the message in the bottle is tucked against the wall.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 10

There is a message to find in the open water area where you must destroy the shield. Look for the large turbine that is hanging from some wire across the water from the starting point. The message is inside the turbine/engine.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 11

There is another message in the open water area, this time on the middle island. Go to the middle island and look below the main platform. The message is by one of the supporting beams.

Wilhelm-7 message in bottle 12

The final message from Wilhelm-7 is inside the reward pod. Defeat the boss and then approach the pod to find Wilhelm-7 and his final message in the bottle.

Finding all of Wilhelm-7’s messages in bottles in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon will unlock the Triumph, The Richest Dead Man Alive. Be sure to dive back into the dungeon on Master difficulty for a shot at unlocking some of the excellent Artifice armor. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more assistance will collectibles and end-game content.