Season of Arrivals god rolls - Destiny 2 Get your loadout ready for Destiny 2's sunsetting by farming some Season of Arrivals god roll weapons.

Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals brings more god roll weapons for players to chase. With great batches of guns being sunset next season, picking up some new and powerful gear will be a top priority. As with previous weapon recommendations, the Season of Arrivals god rolls will come down to personal preference. What works for others may not work for you. Let’s talk weapons.

Season of Arrivals god rolls

Season of Arrivals is an important moment in Destiny 2. While there are new weapons to chase, it also marks the moment before sunsetting, whereby weapons can no longer be brought up to maximum Power. To this end, getting a good collection of weapons that have a high Power cap is critical.

As of next season, weapons like The Mountaintop and The Recluse will be locked at Power 1060, meaning they’re obsolete in end-game activities where Power matters. While there are quite a few weapons in Season of Arrivals, we’re just going to focus on finding weapons to replace our old favorites.

Cold Denial

One of the greatest new additions to Destiny 2 with Season of Arrivals is Cold Denial. This high-impact Pulse Rifle benefits from some recent buffs while also boasting appealing perks. Keep an eye out for a Cold Denial with one of the following perk combos:

Killing Wind and Swashbuckler

Feeding Frenzy and Multikill Clip

Killing Wind increases mobility, weapon range, and handling while Swashbuckler increases its damage. These work in conjunction to increase the effectiveness of Cold Denial, making it a monster in Crucible.

Feeding Frenzy will boost your reload speed while Multikill Clip will push out your damage. This is really good for PVE content but also viable in Crucible.

Falling Guillotine

Falling Guillotine is the new boss DPS weapon. With the right perk setup, you can keep Heavy ammo coming in while dishing out tons of damage. There are a couple of decent perks, but the main ones you want are:

Relentless Strikes and Whirlwind Blade

Relentless Strikes gives you Sword ammo after hitting three times in a row. This will ensure you aren’t relying solely on Heavy ammo drops. Whirlwind Blade, on the other hand, increases the sword damage after rapid hits. Together, these will bump up Falling Guillotine’s damage. Keep an eye out for the Jagged Edge for the blade trait, you’ll lose ammo but make up for it with Impact damage. Throw a Boss Spec mod in here for good measure.

Death Adder

No one wanted to say goodbye to The Recluse, but we have to. Thankfully, we have Death Adder, which at least looks and handles a bit like The Recluse. Unfortunately, no perk is every going to replace the might of Master of Arms and Death Adder doesn’t have a lot of great options.

Feeding Frenzy and Quickdraw

Neither of these perks will boost your damage, but they are the gold standard according to Light.gg. The only other perk you might want to consider is Dragonfly, as it will at least offer a bit more damage to surrounding enemies.

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.2

Again, it’s no Recluse and it’s certainly not in the same archetype of 900 RPM SMGs, but it’s better than nothing. With Season of Arrivals, the IKELOS SMG now features random rolls, and it can come with Vorpal Weapon in its final column.

Dynamic Sway Reduction and Vorpal Weapon

These two perks will ensure you’re able to quickly take down an enemy that is mid-Super in Crucible. Throw in a stability mod if you’re struggling with the kick.

Truthteller

Nothing will ever replace The Mountaintop. It is disgustingly powerful. In the event you want to rock a tube Grenade Launcher, take a look at Truthteller. Just make sure you’re still chasing Spike Grenades for the damage boost.

Field Prep and Swashbuckler

Auto-Loading Holster and Disruption Break

The first two perk combos looks to leverage the damage from Swashbuckler and increase your ammo reserves and reload speed. This should ensure Swashbuckler can affect more grenades. Just remember to crouch while using it.

Auto-Loading Holster and Disruption Break is more of an attempt to find synergy within the combos while boosting your Kinetic damage. Break the shield with Disruption Break to boost your Kinetic damage, and while you’re doing that Auto-Loading will reload Truthteller.

There are other alternatives with Truthteller, with quite a few perk recommendations on Light.gg.

Gnawing Hunger

The 600 RPM Auto Rifle is able to shred enemies in both PVE and Crucible. There hasn’t been a must-use Auto Rifle in a while, but if you’re looking for a new addition, consider Gnawing Hunger.

Subsistence and Multikill Clip

Subsistence will keep your magazine full enough to capitalize on Multikill Clip’s full potential. Reload, and then enjoy bonus damage for longer as Subsistence gets back to work.

Nature of the Beast

A whole lot of Hand Cannons will be falling behind when Season of Arrivals ends. Unfortunately for Hand Cannon users, there don’t appear to be any new Kinetic Hand Cannons worth chasing this season. However, Nature of the Beast is worth checking out for the Energy slot.

Subsistence and Dragonfly

Quickdraw and Vorpal Weapon

If Nature of the Beast could roll with Outlaw, this would be immediately reminiscent of Fatebringer. We’ll just settle for Subsistence. Pair the magazine-filling potential of Subsistence with Dragonfly and you’ll be clearing waves of adds with ease.

Those playing in Crucible should consider Quickdraw and Vorpal Weapon. Switching to this will let you put down a Titan that’s charging at you with its fists. Regardless of PVP or PVE, Demolitionist is also worth considering for the grenade energy.

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.2

The IKELOS Shotgun was a beast when it first launched. It would shred through bosses like no one’s business. Though it might not be as powerful, the new version of the IKELOS Shotgun is worth looking out for.

Feeding Frenzy and Elemental Capacitor

Firmly Planted and Vorpal Weapon

Feeding Frenzy and the Solar effects of Elemental Capacitor will ensure you’re rarely sitting around waiting for this to reload. Handy in PVE encounters where you absolutely need to be in a boss’ face dealing damage.

For those Crucible players, Firmly Planted will increase that accuracy when sliding and crouching, while Vorpal Weapon will help you shutdown Supers.

Widow’s Bite

Lovers of the rapid-fire Snipers will want to get a good Widow’s Bite. This snappy little Sniper has some decent perks on it, and the majority of them will come down to personal preference. In saying that, here are some options:

Slideshot and Opening Shot

Feeding Frenzy and Demolitionist

The first perk combo is for those Crucible players that generally know what they’re doing. Sliding around corners and quickscoping enemies is made easier with Slideshot and Opening Shot. Both of these help boost the range, stability, and accuracy of Widow’s Bite.

For PVE players, Feeding Frenzy is easy to proc thanks to the rapid nature of the gun. If you’re getting all those kills, it’s best to be putting them toward something like generating grenade energy.

Long Shadow

Beloved will be taking a backseat once Season of Arrivals ends. Its Power level will be capped at 1060 and so you’ll need to find another high-impact Sniper. For your consideration is Long Shadow.

Snapshot Sights and Moving Target

Rapid Hit and Triple Tap

The first perk combo is for those Crucible players. Both of these perks will improve your ability to get the reticle over the opponent’s head. Throw on a mod you love and you’ll almost forget about Beloved. Almost.

The second perk combo is for the PVE players. If you’re able to land rapid hits, you might as well opt for Triple Tap while you’re there. Keep firing for longer and keep that damage going.

These are but some of the Season of Arrivals god rolls in Destiny 2. There are, of course, more weapons you could use to flesh out your builds but these should help bridge the gap between now and Beyond Light. Take some time to look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more weapon recommendations and tips.