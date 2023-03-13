Root of Nightmares loot table - Destiny 2 Learn which encounter in the Root of Nightmares raid drops each weapon and piece of armor in Destiny 2.

The Root of Nightmares has plenty of weapons for players to farm and craft in Destiny 2. The weapons and armor drop from specific encounters, which means there are only a few chances at getting the weapon patterns you need. Below is a table detailing each encounter in the Root of Nightmares and what gear is available to earn.

Root of Nightmares loot table

The Root of Nightmares loot is themed after deep sea creatures and eldritch horrors. As usual, the final encounter has an Exotic weapon that can be earned, with Root of Nightmares Triumphs increasing the odds of it dropping.

Root of Nightmares loot table Cataclysm Scission Zo'Aurc Nezarec Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Koraxis's Distress (Grenade Launcher) Conditional Finality Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Nessa's Oblation (Shotgun) Rufus's Fury (Auto Rifle) Plus any weapon or armor Briar's Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle) Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Acasia's Rejection (Trace Rifle) Head Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Mykel's Reverence (Sidearm) Arms Arms Chest Chest Chest Legs Legs Class Item

The above information comes courtesy of Blueberries.gg, personal experience, and the Destiny 2 community. Check out the graphic below for another view.

One of the most common weapons in Root of Nightmares is the Grenade Launcher, Koraxis’s Distress. It might not be the most meta weapon, but it does sound neat and comes with Reconstruction.

As you set off to hopefully get the weapon drops you need, don’t forget to activate the Nezarec bonus chest for a guaranteed red border weapon. There’s also our Root of Nightmares raid guide if you’re having trouble with a particular encounter.

With a firm grasp on the Root of Nightmares loot table, you’ll know which encounter you need to focus all of your wishing and good RNG on. Check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more endgame coverage.