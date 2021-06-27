Hezen Vengeance god roll - Destiny 2 Grab a Hezen Vengeance god roll in Destiny 2 and start melting bosses or clearing waves of enemies.

Hezen Vengeance is a Solar Rocket Launcher that players can earn from the Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2. As far as returning weapons go, the Vault of Glass collection is worth chasing for both using and nostalgia’s sake. Though it might not be your go-to weapon for a lot of content, a god roll Hezen Vengeance will offer a bit of fun when you get tired of using some of the other Power weapons out there.

Hezen Vengeance god rolls

A Hezen Vengeance god roll is going to differ slightly from person to person, and this is largely because of individual playstyles. The good thing is that the Rocket Launcher offers a decent variety of perks that can make it excel in various areas.

Hezen Vengeance god roll for PVE

Hezen Vengeance has a few perks that make it quite a good PVE Rocket Launcher.

If you’re looking to use a Hezen Vengeance god roll, there’s a good chance it’s for PVE activities. There are a lot of great perks, so here are a couple of options.

Barrel: Hard Launch (Velocity +15, Stability -10, Blast Radius -5)

Magazine: Impact Casing (Stability +10)

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier – Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon – Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active

First up, the above perks focus on single-target damage. The idea is to ensure the rocket get from you to the boss as quickly as possible and that it deals more damage on hit. Impact Casing does just this. Because you’ll be using it against bosses, a faster reload speed is key which is handled by Impulse Amplifier.

An alternative to these would be Overflow and Demolitionist. Overflow fills the magazine beyond its normal limits (one rocket) and Demolitionist reloads your weapon when you throw a grenade. You can basically fire three times in very quick succession, allowing you to deal a ton of damage.

For those that want to use Hezen Vengeance for its add clear potential, the focus should instead be on Blast Radius.

Barrel: Volatile Launch (Blast Radius +15, Handling -5, Velocity -5)

Magazine: Black Powder (Blast Radius +5, Stability -10)

Perk 1: Overflow – Picking up Special or Heavy ammo reloads this weapon to beyond normal capacity

Perk 2: Cluster Bomb – Rockets spawn cluster bombs upon detonation

Volatile Launch will increase the Rocket Launcher’s Blast Radius as will Black Powder. As mentioned above, Overflow gets you an extra rocket, which means more control over waves of enemies. Throw on Cluster Bomb and there’s a lot of explosions happening.

Hezen Vengeance god roll for PVP

Hezen Vengeance doesn't perfectly fit a PVP meta, though there are some nice perks on it.

Using Hezen Vengeance in PVP seems like an odd choice, personally. In the event you do want to use one in Crucible, there might be a couple of options that work.

Barrel: Volatile Launch (Blast Radius +15, Handling -5, Velocity -5)

Magazine: Black Powder (Blast Radius +5, Stability -10)

Perk 1: Overflow – Picking up Special or Heavy ammo reloads this weapon to beyond normal capacity

Perk 2: Cluster Bomb – Rockets spawn cluster bombs upon detonation

Let’s be real, you’re not going to hit anyone dead-on with a Rocket Launcher. You’re going to be aiming at the ground around them, which is why Blast Radius is going to be critical. So, as you can likely see, this is the same perk setup as the add-clear option for PVE.

Outside of Cluster Bomb, you might like to go for Demolitionist for the quick reload. Tracking Module could be another option if Overflow isn’t your jam. Other than that, there really aren’t a lot of perks that are astounding for PVP. It’s still a fun Rocket Launcher to use, just might not be your go-to option.

A Hezen Vengeance god roll will allow you to absolutely melt bosses thanks to some tricky ammo-based perks. For PVP players, you might prefer to look elsewhere for your player-killer – like Xenophage or The Wardcliff Coil. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.