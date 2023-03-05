Season of Defiance Triumphs for Queensguard Title - Destiny 2 All the necessary Triumphs to unlock the Queensguard Title during Season of Defiance in Destiny 2.

The Queensguard Title in Destiny 2 is unlocked by completing a set of Triumphs during Season of Defiance. As usual, there are only a few required for the Title but it will take a few weeks’ worth of playing to get them all due to the weekly release of story missions. Outside of the Triumphs needed for the Title, there are others available for those who wish to boost their overall Triumph score.

Queensguard Title – Season of Defiance Triumphs



There are 12 Season of Defiance Triumphs to unlock in order to receive the Queensguard Title. A couple are secret, and likely related to the Exotic mission, while the others cover acquiring seasonal weapons, playing the campaign, and engaging with the Defiant Battlegrounds activity.

Unbowed, Unbent – Complete every step in the We Stand Unbroken quest line.

Defiant Keyholder – Gain bonus rewards by using a Defiant Key at the end of Season of Defiance Battlegrounds.

Stand on the Table – Acquire upgrades from the War Table in the H.E.L.M.

Country Radio – Listen to the radio messages in the Farm.

Bend Toward Justice – Acquire Favors of Justice in a Season of Defiance activity.

Grace Under Fire – Acquire Favors of Grace in a Season of Defiance activity.

Zeal Appeal – Acquire Favors of Zeal in a Season of Defiance activity.

Big Game Banisher – Defeat Champions or bosses in the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist.

Legendary Trifecta – Complete Defiant Battlegrounds on Legend difficulty in the EDZ, Cosmodrome, and the Orbital Prison.

Secret

Secret

Scourge of Light – Defeat combatants with Season of Defiance Weapons: Perpetualis, Prodigal Return, Regnant, Caretaker, Raconteur, and Royal Executioner.

Season of Defiance Triumphs – Other



Outside of the Title Triumphs, there are a bunch of other Triumphs players can earn to increase their overall score. There are spoilers below for the Exotic mission, so tread carefully.

Quests

For the Queen – Complete the Awaken, Queensguard mission.

Unbowed, Unbent – Complete every step in the We Stand Unbroken quest line.

Secret

Secret

Defiant Keyholder – Gain bonus rewards by using a Defiant Key at the end of Season of Defiance Battlegrounds.

Engrammatically Correct – Spend Defiant Engrams at the War Table in exchange for gear rewards.

Defiant Focusing – Focus each of the Season of Defiance weapon engrams at the War Table in the H.E.L.M. Perpetualis Prodigal Return Regnant Caretaker Raconteur Royal Executioner

Defiant Bulwark – Focus each of the Season of Defiance armor engrams at the War Table in the H.E.L.M. Unyielding Favor Head Unyielding Favor Arms Unyielding Favor Chest Unyielding Favor Legs Unyielding Favor Class Item

Clear the Table – Reset your Reputation Rank at the War Table in the H.E.L.M.

Stand on the Table – Acquire upgrades from the War Table in the H.E.L.M.

Country Radio – Listen to radio messages in the Farm.

Bend Toward Justice – Acquire Favors of Justice in a Season of Defiance activity.

Grace Under Fire – Acquire Favors of Grace in a Season of Defiance activity.

Zeal Appeal – Acquire Favors of Zeal in a Season of Defiance activity.

Gear

Unyielding Favor Ensemble – Acquire a full set of Season of Defiance armor. Unyielding Favor Head Unyielding Favor Arms Unyielding Favor Chest Unyielding Favor Legs Unyielding Favor Class Item

Defiant Arsenal – Acquire every weapon from the Season of Defiance. Perpetualis Prodigal Return Regnant Caretaker Raconteur Royal Executioner

Defiant Shaper – Unlock patterns for Season of Defiance weapons: Perpetualis, Prodigal Return, Regnant, Caretaker, Raconteur, and Royal Executioner.

Scourge of Light – Defeat combatants with Season of Defiance weapons: Perpetualis, Prodigal Return, Regnant, Caretaker, Raconteur, and Royal Executioner.

Defiant Battlegrounds

Big Game Banisher – Defeat Champions or bosses in the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist.

Prison Breaker – Complete Defiant Battleground: EDZ.

Sacrosanctifier – Complete Defiant Battleground: Cosmodrome.

Stratospheric Savior – Complete Defiant Battleground: Orbital Prison.

Death Defying – Complete a Defiant Battleground playlist activity without dying.

Death Defying Fireteam – Complete a Defiant Battleground on Legend difficulty, without anyone in your fireteam dying.

Legendary Defiance – Complete a Defiant Battleground on Legend difficulty.

Rapid Redeemer – Complete each Defiant Battlegrounds playlist activity in 12 minutes. Defiant Battleground: EDZ Defiant Battleground: Cosmodrome Defiant Battleground: Orbital Prison

Legendary Trifecta – Complete Defiant Battlegrounds on Legend difficulty in the EDZ, Cosmodrome, and the Orbital Prison. Defiant Battleground: EDZ Defiant Battleground: Cosmodrome Defiant Battleground: Orbital Prison



Exotic Mission

Legend of the Lake – Acquire Vexcalibur.

Bring Me Its Head – Defeat Brakion in //node/ovrd.AVALON//.

Firmware Update – Acquire each of the three Vexcalibur catalysts. Immovable Refit Robber Refit Feedback Refit

Data Retrieval: Cannonball – Access the hidden cannonball data.

Data Retrieval: Substrate – Access the hidden substrate data.

Data Retrieval: Aberrant Subject – Access the hidden aberrant subject data.

Data Retrieval: Disposal Subject – Access the hidden disposal subject data.

Data Retrieval: Quarantine Subject – Access the hidden quarantine subject data.

Data Retrieval: Hard Data Deposit – Access the hidden hard data deposit.

Data Retrieval: Accurate Prediction – Access the hidden accurate prediction data.

Secret

Secret

Secret

Secret

Secret

Secret

Secret

Secret

General

Skeining Stars – Earn Ecliptic Distaff.

Handspun – Earn any of the three ornaments for Ecliptic Distaff.

Crucible Décor: Ecliptic Distaff – Earn the Crucible ornament for Ecliptic Distaff.

Gambit Décor: Ecliptic Distaff – Earn the Gambit ornament for Ecliptic Distaff.

Vanguard Décor: Ecliptic Distaff – Earn the Vanguard ornament for Ecliptic Distaff.

Ascendant Scepter Power – Gain bonus power from your Ascendant Scepter.

Defiant Levels – Gain ranks in the Season Pass.

Ascendant Scepter Mods – Unlock Artifact mods on your Ascendant Scepter.

Unlocking the Queensguard Title during Season of Defiance should be quite easy. Most of them will be earned by simply playing throughout the Season. For more Title guides (which are needed for the Guardian Ranks), check out our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.