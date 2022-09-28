Duty Bound god roll - Destiny 2 Farmed a few Duty Bound Auto Rifles? Here are the god rolls you need for PVE and PVP.

A Duty Bound god roll in Destiny 2 could lift your Crucible or PVE experience. This Kinetic Auto Rifle only has six perks per column, which helps focus the weapon and limits the number of trash rolls you might receive. If you need some guidance on what to look for, here are our recommendations for a Duty Bound god roll.

PVP – Duty Bound god roll

In the event you want to use an Auto Rifle in PVP, here’s the Duty Bound god roll you need. This one focuses on reining in the accuracy and stability to make it laser-focused.

Duty Bound god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion) Perk 2 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Improves accuracy and stability while continuously holding down the trigger) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range Mod Icarus Grip

Arrowhead Brake brings the Recoil Direction to 90, which makes it a vertical bounce as opposed to the lop-sided bounce it has at base. Accurized Rounds for the magazine will add more range to Duty Bound, helping you ping foes that were previously slightly out of your reach.

When it comes to perks for Crucible, Perpetual Motion and Dynamic Sway Reduction pair nicely together. Perpetual Motion enhances stability, handling, and reload speed. Expect this to be active nearly all the time in PVP. While you’re moving, if you’re also continuously firing, Dynamic Swap Reduction will increase accuracy and stability as you hold down the trigger.

An alternative is Frenzy, though it does require you to be in combat for 12 seconds to activate. This is quite a lengthy engagement in Crucible terms.

PVE – Duty Bound god roll

Duty Bound offers a few interesting options for a PVE god roll. There is one particular combo that synergizes well, so aiming for this is the way to go.

Duty Bound god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Stats for All (Hitting three separate targets increases weapon handling, stability, reload, and range for a moderate duration) Perk 2 One for All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range Mod Minor Spec

As above, Arrowhead Brake will pull the recoil vertical, preventing unnecessary reticle bouncing. Accurized Rounds pushes out the range to help you tag foes that you otherwise wouldn’t.

For the perks, Stats for All and One for All both activate the same way: hitting three separate targets. When this occurs, you’ll get 35 percent bonus damage as well as all the stat increases listed in the table. These two lift the weapon to new heights without the need to land precision hits.

In the event you want to maximize your ammo, Triple Tap and Fourth Time’s the Charm stack. The difficulty here will be finding a target where you can exploit this. Typically, if you’re fighting a boss, you’ll be using a Power weapon or some other weapon type to deal damage, making this not quite ideal. The same applies to Vorpal Weapon: good for boss damage, but you’re hardly going to be using an Auto Rifle for boss damage.

With these Duty Bound god rolls, you should have a couple more tools in your kit for PVP and PVE activities. For more god roll recommendations, read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.