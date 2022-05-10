Collective Obligation Exotic Pulse Rifle - Destiny 2 Unlock the Collective Obligation Vow of the Disciple raid Exotic and start enjoying one of the more unique Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2.

Collective Obligation is the Vow of the Disciple raid Exotic weapon. This Pulse Rifle leeches Void debuffs from targets and lets you inflict it on another. It also features a neat automatic reload perk that will see you rarely worrying about damage downtime. Here’s how to unlock Collective Obligation and when you should be using it.

How to unlock Collective Obligation

To unlock Collectible Obligation, players must complete the final encounter in the Vow of the Disciple raid. Unfortunately, like all other raid Exotics, it is not a guaranteed drop.

Now, there is one way to guarantee you will get Collective Obligation, but that requires waiting for Vow of the Disciple to be removed from the game and then buying it from the Monument to Lost Lights kiosk in the Tower. This is how you can unlock other raid Exotics like Legend of Acrius, Anarchy, and Tarrabah.

Collective Obligation perks

Collective Obligation is a unique Pulse Rifle in that it features perks that leeches player-given Void debuffs from foes and allows you to redistribute it. But before we look at those, here are the Barrel, Magazine, and Stock perks:

Barrel: Arrowhead Break

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Stock: Hand-Laid Stock

As mentioned above, the following perks rely on the Void debuffs that were added with the Void 3.0 update.

Umbral Sustenance – This weapon’s magazine is automatically reloaded when you gain Devour, a Void overshield, or become invisible.

Void Leech – This weapon leeches Void debuffs when damaging targets that are suppressed, weakened, or volatile. Once charged, hold reload to swap firing modes. In this mode, damage from this weapon applies the same Void debuffs that were leeched.

Umbral Sustenance will be easy enough to proc given how frequently players can activate Devour, receive a Void overshield, or become invisible. This is especially true for Warlocks using Nezarec’s Sin as Collective Obligation is a Void weapon.

Void Leech is a useful perk that lets you leech a debuff from an enemy and apply it to any other. This is a great way to weaken a boss in the event you’re abilities are on cooldown.

How and when to use Collective Obligation

Nezarec's Sin synergizes well with Collective Obligation, as does Verity's Brow.

Unfortunately, unless you or someone in your fireteam is using Void, Collective Obligation is just a standard Pulse Rifle. This means that you are extremely limited with your build options. To make matters worse, once Solar 3.0 and Arc 3.0 are released, chances are most players will be switching to those subclass elements. However, until such a time as Void is less ubiquitous in the sandbox, it’s probably worth using Collective Obligation (if you are lucky enough to get it).

To make the most of Collective Obligation, it is going to be best to collect all three debuffs from your enemies – represented by the circles on the side of the reticle. Once you have all three and have dealt enough damage to activate the perk, do so to apply all available debuffs to your shots for the next 10 seconds.

All of this is going to take a bit more concentration to pull off than other builds. Consider as well that after Season 16 several artifact mods will be leaving, making it just that bit more difficult to activate certain debuffs.

Collective Obligation lore

"What The Witness gave me, I give to you. May it serve you in death, or in finality. It cannot be both." —Rhulk, disciple of the Witness Heard while scavenging a pile of dead Ghosts within the Throne World Pyramid: "Oh insatiable you—how many beats on the snare of self-righteousness will it take before you acknowledge all the avenues from which you stall the flow of things as they should be? "You do not see the collective obligation before you, the duteous burden that has rested on all sentient beings since time's origination—to ferry existence toward inevitable consequence: the final shape. "Why do you unendingly insist on waylaying the machinations of every being with a worldview differentiated from your own? You lack respect. You lack direction. You seek only what you are guided to seek, and for that, you remain little more than an unrelenting nuisance. "I was like you once. Wayward. Driven to misguided perfection by the bubble society painted around me. But when I look back, none but one had the answers. None but one shed all the airs of any pretense of what the universe was supposed to be in the eyes of the infinitesimal individual—my Witness. "Through it, I found incentive. Clarity. Purpose. I sought to shed from myself the layer of barbarism that had pervaded my being for so long. I turned instead to the sophistication of infecting others with self-actualized corruption. "You see, total eradication may be efficient, but the goal is not to be the last one standing. Rather, it is to remove the obstacles that encumber you and those who remain from reaching your destination. "Annihilation of your kind was never the goal. But filling you with the right kind of ideological purpose, the kind that serves the finality of shape—well, that's the point of corrupting a beating heart, is it not?"

For most players, Collective Obligation is going to be a bit too gimmicky to really feel worth working into your end-game builds. There are other powerful Exotic weapons that are easier to use that aren’t boxed in to using a single subclass. However, in the event you do unlock Collective Obligation, use it while Void 3.0 is the hot new thing. For more Exotic weapon overviews, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.