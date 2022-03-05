Anteater error code - Destiny 2 If you're getting Anteater as you try to complete the Vow of the Disciple raid, here's what happening.

The Vow of the Disciple raid launched on March 5, 2022, and with it came a bunch of fancy error codes and boots back to Orbit for raid teams around the world Anteater was the most infamous of these error codes.

Anteater error code

Here’s what Bungie has to say about the Anteater error code:

“Bungie is actively tracking this general networking error. Your disconnect was reported the moment it occurred. If you continue to receive this error, please consider following the suggestions in our Network Troubleshooting Guide.”

We're currently investigating connection issues in the Vow of Disciple raid, including ANTEATER, GUITAR, and BAT error codes. Stay tuned for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 5, 2022

This is directly from the Bungie Help page, but if you’re getting Anteater, Guitar, or Bat on the first day of the Vow of the Disciple raid, don’t go fussing with your setup. This is a known issue that Bungie is actively investigating. What you should do is follow Bungie Help on Twitter for updates.

There’s a good chance this these server issues will be cleared in the coming hours, but it’s a black eye on the Contest Mode that Bungie introduced for Vow of the Disciple. There’s no way to maintain the integrity of the raid experience now and declare a true World’s First when you don’t know who snuck through without a server error and who would have won if they didn’t run into constant disconnects. It’s unfortunate, but these things do happen.

Now that you know what’s going on with the Anteater errors in Vow of the Disciple, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide, and our Vow of the Disciple raid guide. Both are essential today.