How to make Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2 Learn how to make Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2, one of the newest recipes added in The Dawning event.

The Dawning always brings a joyful time to the world of Destiny 2. This year, many of the recipes and ingredients from last year’s Dawning event have returned alongside some new items for players to bake. One of the new goodies that players can make and deliver is a set of Fractal Rolls, a special desert for Brother Vance. This guide will teach you everything you need to know to make Fractal Rolls, as well as where to find Brother Vance so you can deliver the goods.

Like most of the recipes in Destiny 2’s Dawning event, Fractal Rolls will require players to combine two different ingredients (one Common and one Rare) in Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.0. When combined together (and with 15 Essence of Dawn), players will be rewarded with a special item that can then be delivered to a specific NPC somewhere in the world. For Fractal Rolls, players are going to want to prepare for a journey over to Mercury, where Brother Vance awaits his freshly baked goods.

Combine 1 Vex Milk, 1 Pinch of Light, and 15 Essence of Dawning to make Fractal Rolls.

To make Fractal Rolls players are going to need to acquire 1 Vex Milk, 1 Pinch of Light, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Vex Milk can be acquired by killing Vex on any planet or in any activity, so hop into a strike or mission that focuses on the Vex and start demolishing as many Goblins, Hobgoblins, and Minotaurs as you can. For Pinch of Light, players will want to refer to our handy guide, though you’re basically going to want to make sure you’re picking up any Orbs of Light that you find along your journey, as these grant a chance to obtain a Pinch of Light.

Of course, once you have those two ingredients, you’re going to need 15 Essence of Dawning to actually finishing making the Fractal Rolls. This can be acquired by completing any activity in Destiny 2. Strikes are a great way to get more Essence of Dawning, so head into a strike playlist, or team up with other players in Crucible to stock up on this item.

Head to Mercury and speak with Brother Vance to deliver the Fractal Rolls you made.

Finally, head to your Director and then select Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.0 from the Quests tab. This is where you’ll combine the two ingredients and actually craft the Fractal Rolls. Once they are crafted, head to Mercury and deliver them to Brother Vance.

Now that you know how to make Fractal Rolls, grab your ship, your Sparrow, and get back out there, Guardian. Head over to our guide on the rest of the Dawning recipes and be sure to check out our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide if you need more help.