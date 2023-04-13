Root of Nightmares Triumphs for Dream Warrior Title - Destiny 2 Every Triumph you need in Root of Nightmares to claim the Dream Warrior Title and how to easily do each one.

The Dream Warrior Title is awarded to those Destiny 2 players who manage to complete all relevant Triumphs in the Root of Nightmares raid. With several pages to work through, and a few tied to the Master version, it’s going to take a bit of time and effort unlocking the Title. We’ve got some tips to help you on your way so you can bring sweet dreams to the Solar system.

Root of Nightmares Triumphs – Dream Warrior Title

There are 20 Triumphs in the Root of Nightmares raid to unlock for the Dream Warrior Title. Most of these will be easy enough for the average player to acquire. However, there are a couple of Triumphs that demand a lot, requiring tight communication or specific elements be used. Click the Triumph name to jump down to a larger explanation.

Root of Nightmares – Trophies from the Root of Nightmares raid.

This Triumph refers to Trophies from the Root of Nightmares raid. This is the Badges feature, an oft-forgotten tracker in Destiny 2 found on the Collections page. You only need to gather the loot on one Guardian class and acquire the Sparrow and Ship, not the Exotic weapon. Both of these are tied to Triumphs.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Root of Nightmares – Complete any version of the Root of Nightmares raid.

Do the raid. Easy. Use our Root of Nightmares guide if you need help.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Master Difficulty Root of Nightmares

Complete the Root of Nightmares raid on Master difficulty. This shouldn’t be too difficult for most teams, especially thanks to Strand and its ability to trivialize Champions.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Collective Consciousness

Complete all encounters in Root of Nightmares with a full fireteam of clanmates. There are plenty of clans to find out there if you’re not in one!

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Classic Horror

Complete all encounters in Root of Nightmares with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class. Pick a class that everyone has unlocked or use an LFG service to find other players looking to run this on the class you want. Warlocks are going to be a great option here what with the dominance of Well of Radiance.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

System Shock

Complete all encounters in Root of Nightmares with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses. Out of all the subclass options, this one might be the most difficult. There are no damage buffs or Supers that offer protection. Warlocks, anticipate using your Rift a whole lot.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Infernal Pain

Complete all encounters in Root of Nightmares with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses. No doubt the easiest one of all the subclass Triumphs. This is a freebie.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Harbingers of Nothingness

Complete all encounters in Root of Nightmares with a full fireteam of Void subclasses. Void tethers and Ward of Dawn makes this one almost as easy as the Solar option.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Dream Weavers

Complete all encounters in Root of Nightmares with a full fireteam of Strand subclasses. Given that Strand is the newest element type, this one might be slightly difficult, especially given the lack of group protection. In saying that, Titans can use Tangles to give everyone Woven Mail. It’s a massive bump in resistance, so don’t forget about it.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Terraformed Secrets

Loot all hidden chests in the Root of Nightmares raid. There are two hidden chests to find in the Root of Nightmares raid.



Source: Shacknews

The first secret chest is in the jumping puzzle after the first encounter, Cataclysm. As you’re running across the branches in the huge gaps, look for three large holes in the wall. Jump into the middle one, fight your way to the end, and enjoy your reward.



Source: Shacknews

The next secret chest is in the jumping puzzle with the pulsing Overwhelming Power. Work your way through the section until you move through a door into a valley with stairs that zigzag up to the top. Climb to the top and instead of continuing forward, go over to the edge and look down to spot a node. Shoot the node to unlock a door granting you access to the building opposite the one that leads to the final encounter.

Finding both chests will also reward you with a couple of lore books. Speaking of which…

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Root of Nightmares Lore Book Unlocks

Unlock the Root of Nightmares lore book. We’ve got a handy guide on all the lore book locations. This will also help you find the secret chests. This will take at least three weeks as the red chest at Nezarec drops one per week.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Illuminated Torment

Our Illuminated Torment Challenge guide has a detailed explanation of how this one works. This challenge requires the Tormentors be defeated by someone with the Field of Light buff.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Psionic Purge



Source: Shacknews

In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within 1 second of each other. Assign two players the job and have them do a countdown.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Crossfire

Check out our Crossfire Challenge guide for some extra insight. Basically, you cannot shoot the piston activation button on your own side. Get someone across the gap to shoot it if you need to cross. This applies to the ones that launch you to the next level.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Shields Up

In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor. You know the Redolence enemies that spawn? You can’t kill any of them until both nodes chains are completed. Remove any chance of them accidentally dying by never getting the Flux of Darkness or Field of Light unless you are the person creating the node sequence. Use Disorienting Grenades on them if they’re becoming a problem. Or string them up with Strand!

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Cosmic Equilibrium

We’ve got a thorough Cosmic Equilibrium Challenge guide for you to read over. This one takes place in the Macrocosm section against Zo’Aurc, Explicator of Planets. Instead of swapping the odd-one-out, you’ll need to move the two that are the same to the opposite side. All Darkness planets to the left, all Light planets to the right.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Singular Orbit



Source: Shacknews

This challenge is a bit of an odd one. The Triumph states, “A player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift.” Planetary Insight is earned by defeating a Terrestrial Lieutenant and collecting a planet begins the Planetary Shift.

To complete this, have one player on each side defeat both Terrestrial Lieutenants before anyone collects a planet. If you’re on the left, defeat the top Colossus and then the lower Colossus, and then call out the planets. The same applies if you’re on the right.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

All Hands

We’ll have a guide for the All Hands Challenge once it releases on April 18, 2023.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Synchronicity

During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within 5 seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter. The real challenge for this Triumph will be coordination. Try to keep comms clear so that the runners can communication when they are about to activate a node.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Final Nightmare

The last Triumph is to complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty. If you’ve managed to clear the raid on Master and have already completed the challenges on Normal, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Lean into the meta, neutralize the Champions as quick as you can, and focus on survival.

Back to the Root of Nightmares Triumph table.

Most of the Triumphs for the Dream Warrior Title are easy to get, but there are a couple of outliers. Start whittling away at the Triumphs, and even try to get multiple knocked out in one run, and you’ll earn yourself the Root of Nightmares Title in no time. For more Title and raid guides, check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide.