The Militia's Birthright god roll guide - Destiny 2 The Militia's Birthright Grenade Launcher returns in this season's Nightfalls. Here is a rundown of the possible god rolls to look out for in PVE and PVP.

The Militia's Birthright, the previously sunset Kinetic slot Grenade Launcher, has returned in Season of Plunder’s Nightfall weapon rotations. While the standard version is available now, an Adept version can be acquired when Grandmaster rolls back around in October. Coming in alongside Pardon Our Dust and Lingering Dread as a strong alternative, here are the rolls you need for a PVP and PVE god roll.

PVP – Militia’s Birthright god roll

The Militia's Birthright with high handling and strong reload perks can be a good crowd buster despite it not being a meta weapon. It’s also great for something you can quickly switch between for a clean-up. This helps in tight situations and with its Auto-Loading Holster perk, can be great to fire then ready to go again in the next engagement without the reload downtime.

The Militia's Birthright god roll - PVP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Spike Grenades (50% impact damage increase, Stability +10) Perk 1 Quickdraw (Grants 100 Ready/Stow Handling for 1 second or until aiming down sights) Perk 2 Auto-Loading Holster (Holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time - 2.5 seconds) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Radar Booster

With a strong benefit of Militia’s Birthright being a high blast radius, it is important to match that by opting to go for velocity which is the key to getting your grenade from A to B the fastest way possible. Quick Launch adding +10 to velocity is the pick of the barrels to do this.

Spike Grenades with a good aim can easily defeat a rushing Guardian as well as keep your sightlines clearer by the stability boost rather than one shot firing your aim into the sky. Even with a slight miss, a closely placed hit will leave an opponent weak, ready to be finished off by a quick follow up shot of whatever other weapon or ability you have equipped.

Quickdraw and Auto-Loading Holster is more of a combo than individual merit. The key here is you can whip out your Militia’s, fire and then immediately put it away to continue engagement. The best part of this combo is the ‘fire and forget’ factor. Quickdraw pushing your handling to max for ready speed means the gun is almost always immediately available to get a shot off whether be the start of a fight or mid battle. Auto-Loading Holster then means any ammo picked up will fill the mag back up over time so, if that time has passed, there’s no need to worry about switching back and finding it empty.

PVE – Militia’s Birthright god roll

For PVE, The Militia's Birthright is unique as it is the only currently obtainable Grenade Launcher in that slot that can roll with Lead from Gold. This is worth taking advantage of to give it strong mid and endgame utility.

The Militia's Birthright god roll - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Blinding Grenades (Grenade detonation has a brief blinding effect) Perk 1 Lead from Gold (Picking up Heavy ammo also grants ammo to this weapon) Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat. 15% damage increase, +50 to Handling & +50 to Reload) Origin Trait Stunning Recovery (Stunning a Champion partially refills your magazine, triggers health regeneration, and improves recovery for a short duration) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling

For the barrel, we want to keep pushing that velocity out so Quick Launch with its adding +15 to handling keeps Militia’s Birthright feeling snappy when it’s called upon. Blinding Grenades can be considered essential in current endgame content as waves of mobs can immediately become disorientated allowing you a quick escape or opening to really put some damage in.

Lead from Gold allows you to collect ammo from a second source. For example, in Grandmaster content, you will in many situations need as much as ammo as possible. This also allows you to continue to build in scavenger perks for Heavy ammo as you will get the ammo for both.

Frenzy takes the top spot over the rest here because the damage, handling and reload boosts can be key in your endgame runs. You will almost definitely be engaged for the majority of the time here, so the uptime of its advantages feel great. The damage boost also allows you to still use it aggressively to cause damage and then blind enemies in the area so it becomes a Grenade Launcher that can do it all.

It is worth mentioning some of the good synergy combos on Militia’s as there are a couple worth keeping while chasing your top roll. Slideways/Frenzy is a lot of fun for those run-and-gun types out there. Grave Robber/Swashbuckler is also a strong combination and works well with a solid melee build.

The Militia’s Birthright slots in nicely alongside Pardon Our Dust for a same slot Grenade Launcher. Militia’s will also receive an Adept version come October’s Grandmaster Nightfall rotations, which is well worth keeping an eye on for the ability to add Adept modifiers to the weapon.

I hope you’ve found this breakdown of The Militia’s Birthright useful towards helping you seek out your god roll for PVE or PVP. I wish you luck grabbing a strong roll in this week’s Nightfalls. For more weapon breakdowns and guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.