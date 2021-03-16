All Seasonal Challenges for Season of the Chosen - Destiny 2 Take a look at all of the Seasonal Challenges for Season of the Chosen so you can map out your Destiny 2 play sessions.

Seasonal Challenges is a new mechanic introduced to Destiny 2 with Season of the Chosen. Each challenge rewards players with something, whether it’s XP, Bright Dust, a new weapon, or an upgrade to the War Table. Tracking all of the Seasonal Challenges for Season of the Chosen, and seeing what lies ahead, is a great way to plan out your future gaming sessions. Let’s take a look at what kind of tasks players need to do this season.

All Seasonal Challenges – Season of the Chosen

Season of the Chosen is the first season in Destiny 2 to include Seasonal Challenges. These challenges are made available on a weekly basis, giving players a constant stream of rewarding tasks to complete.

The information in the table below has been datamined from Destiny 2's API. This means some information for future weeks may be incorrect.

Because each week’s challenges are revealed in turn, players are left in the dark about what lies ahead. However, some clever players have managed to datamine the game’s files, peering out into the darkness to see what kind of Seasonal Challenges remain. The data has been stored in a Google Sheet and was brought to our attention via a Reddit post by T_Gamer-mp4.

The following table will be cross-referenced each week to ensure the currently unavailable challenges are accurate. All of challenges also reward XP in varying amounts, with some also rewarding double or even quadruple XP. The rewards listed below only takes into account weapons, War Table reputation, and Bright Dust.

Season of the Chosen - Seasonal Challenges Week 1 Challenge name Description Rewards Contender's Ascent Report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the "Challenger's Proving" quest. Then defeat 75 Cabal with Rocket Launchers anywhere in the system. Code Duello, War Table Reputation (Medium) Golden Reaper Acquire 100 Cabal Gold by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. War Table Reputation (Medium) Crash and Converge Smash 5 Tribute Chests and focus 5 Season of the Chosen Engrams using Charges from the Hammer of Proving. War Table Reputation (Medium) Lenses in Focus Participate in the Battlegrounds playlist to unlock your first lens. Challenger's Aspiration Complete 3 weekly playlist challenges. Bright Dust Icebound On Europa, earn 10 progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Bright Dust Hail of Bullets Calibrate Kinetic weapons on Europa. Earn bonus progress in Lost Sectors. Bright Dust Dredgin' Up Victory Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Bright Dust Flourish of Power Defeat 50 Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities. Bright Dust Dominance Operandi: Fallen Defeat 200 Fallen combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Bright Dust Week 2 Challenge name Description Rewards Contender's Ascent II Report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the "Challenger's Proving II" quest. War Table Reputation (Medium) Golden Reaper Acquire 200 Cabal Gold by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. War Table Reputation (Medium) Crash and Converge Smash 10 Tribute Chests and focus 10 Season of the Chosen Engrams using Charges from the Hammer of Proving. War Table Reputation (Medium) The Bigger They Are… Defeat 60 Elite or Boss Cabal anywhere in the system. Trials of the Tinker Unlock 12 artifact mods. Bright Dust Chosen Cosmonaut In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing 10 bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Bright Dust Expose to the Elements Calibrate elemental weapons in the Cosmodrome. Bright Dust Drifter's Chosen Earn 250 points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Invaders in Gambit. Bright Dust Entertain Lord Shaxx Complete 15 matches in the Showdown Crucible playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins. Bright Dust Dominance Operandi: Cabal Defeat 5 Cabal bosses in strikes. Bright Dust Week 3 Challenge name Description Rewards Contender's Ascent III Report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the "Challenger's Proving III" quest. War Table Reputation (Medium) Golden Reaper Acquire 300 Cabal Gold by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. War Table Reputation (Medium) Crash and Converge Smash 15 Tribute Chests and focus a Tier 3 Umbral Engrams. War Table Reputation (Medium) Captain's Log Leave no stone unturned aboard the Glykon. Failsafe Forward On Nessus, earn progress by completing 10 bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Bright Dust Challenger's Apogee Reach Power Level 1300 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams. Bright Dust Algorithmic Precision Calibrate weapons with precision final blows on Nessus. Bright Dust Primeval Entourage Defeat (100) Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Bright Dust Iron Sharpens Iron Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Bright Dust Challenge Our Foes Complete playlist strikes. Bright Dust Week 4 Challenge name Description Rewards Contender's Ascent IV Report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the "Challenger's Proving IV" quest. Then defeat 50 Cabal using Sniper Rifles. Far Future, War Table Reputation (Medium) Golden Reaper Acquire 400 Cabal Gold by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. War Table Reputation (Medium) Intruder Alert Don't allow opponents to interrupt Ghost in Battlegrounds missions. Explosive Entrance Defeat 10 Champions and get 45 grenade takedowns in Battlegrounds. War Table Reputation (Medium) Contender's Delve Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher. Bright Dust Challenger's Cipher Decrypt 5 Prime Engrams. Bright Dust Sling the Stone… Stagger, pierce, or disrupt 30 Champions. Bright Dust High-Value Hunter Defeat 75 powerful combatants in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets. Bright Dust Cadre of Contenders Complete 15 Crucible matches in the Competitive playlist. Bright Dust Vanguard Chosen Complete any 3 Nightfall: The Ordeal strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Bright Dust Week 5 Challenge name Description Rewards Contender's Ascent V Report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the "Challenger's Proving V" quest. War Table Reputation (Large) Golden Reaper Acquire 500 Cabal Gold by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. War Table Reputation (Large) Graven Scrawl Investigate 3 cryptic notes left in the captain's log. Lenses in Focus Go to the Prismatic Recaster and discover how to unlock 5 more lenses. Apex Armorer Masterwork a piece of armor. Bright Dust Salvager's Salvo Armament Acquire the Seasonal Ritual weapon. Bright Dust In It for Infamy Earn 5 Infamy ranks in Gambit. Bright Dust Ultimate Champion Defeat Champions in any Nightfall: The Ordeal strikes. Earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers. Bright Dust Week 6 Challenge name Description Rewards Contender's Ascent VI Report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the "Challenger's Proving VI" quest. Then defeat 60 Cabal using a Bow anywhere in the system. Imperial Needle, War Table Reputation (Large) Small-Caliber Contender Defeat combatants using a Submachine Gun. Battlegrounds missions grant the most efficient progress. Nightfall Variety Attack Defeat 80 combatants using Sniper Rifles, Submachine Guns, Rocket Launchers, or Bows in Nightfall: The Ordeal. Cabal Contenders Defeat 65 Elite or Boss Cabal anywhere in Battlegrounds missions. War Table Reputation (Large) Once Chosen, Now Fallen Calibrate weapons against Fallen. Earn bonus progress for precision final blows. Bright Dust Kill Them with Style Acquire the Pyretic ornament for the Salvager's Salvo Grenade Launcher. Bright Dust Conquest of the Mighty Complete any Nightfall: The Ordeal strike on Grandmaster. Bright Dust Week 7 Challenge name Description Rewards Contender's Ascent VII Report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the "Challenger's Proving VII" quest. Then, defeat Cabal with a Submachine Gun. Extraordinary Rendition, War Table Reputation (Large) Proving Grounds Trifecta Complete the following in the Proving Grounds strike: finish the mission, defeat combatants, and deposit a Power Core in the undercarriage of the Land Tank. War Table Reputation (Large) Diplomacy or Death Listen to intercepted transmissions at the radio kiosk in the H.E.L.M. One Against Many Calibrate weapons by rapidly defeating 3 or more combatants. Bright Dust Gambit Salvager's Salvo Acquire the Toxicology ornament for the Salvager's Salvo Grenade Launcher. Bright Dust Beyond Legendary Earn Valor ranks. Bright Dust Week 8 Challenge name Description Rewards Nightfall Proving Grounds Defeat combatants using a Linear Fusion Rifle or Sidearm in the Nightfall: The Ordeal version of the Proving Grounds strike. Legendary Lost Sector Variety Attack Defeat combatants in Legendary Lost Sectors using Sniper Rifles, Submachine Guns, Rocket Launchers, or Bows. Lenses in Focus Go to the Prismatic Recaster and discover how to unlock (10) more lenses. Clearing the Inner Circle Defeat Primeval Envoys in Gambit. Bright Dust Trial by Firing Squad Win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris. Trials of Osiris, Bright Dust Decisive Strike Acquire the Panacea ornament for the Salvager's Salvo Grenade Launcher. Bright Dust Week 9 Challenge name Description Rewards Convex Convergence Focus Tier 3 Umbral Engrams. Suited for Combat Defeat targets anywhere in the system with a full armor set. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Dire Portents Complete Exotic quest "Presage" on Normal or Master difficulty. …And Fell the Giant Stagger, pierce, or disrupt Champions. Bright Dust Feels Good to Be Bad Defeat Guardians in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating them as an Invader. Bright Dust Week 10 Challenge name Description Rewards …The Harder They Fall Defeat Elite or Boss Cabal in the Proving Grounds strike. Explosive Conclusions Use a Rocket Launcher or grenades to defeat combatants anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating them and for defeating Cabal. Lenses in Focus Go to the Prismatic Recaster and discover how to unlock more lenses. In Your Element Defeat Guardians in the Iron Banner with Elemental takedowns. Earn bonus progress for Stasis takedowns. Bright Dust Warrior from Beyond In strikes, defeat combatants with elemental final blows. Earn bonus progress by defeating combatants with Stasis. Bright Dust

For a lot of players, waiting until Week 10 to begin the process of unlocking some of these Seasonal Challenges for Season of the Chosen will be the best bet. The reason for this is that it’s currently unknown which challenges are retroactive.

Getting to see all the Seasonal Challenges for Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2 before they’re actually available is certainly a massive help. Use this information to decide whether farming Gambit right now is worth it or whether you’ll be fine waiting until the second last week of challenges unlock. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for helpful information on event rotations, weapon drop schedules, and more.