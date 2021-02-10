How to earn War Table reputation - Destiny 2 Learn how to earn reputation for the War Table so you can upgrade it and improve your Hammer of Proving in Destiny 2.

The War Table is a brand new vendor type in Destiny 2 and players are able to upgrade it, provided they earn War Table reputation. This certainly sounds a bit weird, earning reputation for a table, and it is, especially given that finding out where you get this XP isn’t immediately obvious. Thankfully, there looks to be a consistent way to earn War Table experience so you can upgrade it and improve your Hammer of Proving.

Earn War Table reputation

War Table reputation is awarded from Seasonal Challenges.

In order to earn War Table experience (Reputation), you must complete weekly Seasonal Challenges. At the moment, this is the only way to get any of the small tokens you use to upgrade the War Table in the H.E.L.M.

Each time you rank up the War Table you will receive an Umbral Engram and be able to upgrade the Hammer of Proving.

Now, you don’t actually turn this in to the War Table like you do with other Reputation tokens. The moment you claim a weekly Seasonal Challenge the reputation goes directly to the War Table, ranking it up and allowing you to unlock Enhancements for the Hammer of Proving. The first time you rank up the War Table you will be able to unlock Tribute Chest 1, which rewards you with Cabal Gold each time you smash a chest. You will also earn a reward each time it ranks up.

The Hammer of Proving is upgraded each time you rank up the War Table.

Because War Table reputation is only available on a weekly basis, expect it to take a few weeks’ worth of playtime during the Season in order to fully upgrade the Hammer. Remember, the challenges remain throughout the entire Season, so if you’re away for a week or don’t play, you can do the previous week’s challenges.

Now that you’ve got an idea of how to earn War Table reputation and experience, you can focus on upgrading this piece of furniture and improving the Hammer of Proving with Enhancements. Be sure to look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more helpful tips and articles on the Season of the Chosen.