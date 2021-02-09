How to get Cabal Gold - Destiny 2 Learn how to get Cabal Gold, the new currency to hit Destiny 2 with Season of the Chosen.

Cabal Gold is a new type of Seasonal currency in Destiny 2. This seemingly rare gold is a requirement in using the new Hammer of Proving but it can be a bit difficult to find. For those players that have been left scratching their helmeted heads wondering where this Cabal Gold is, don’t worry, we’ve got you.

How to get Cabal Gold

Cabal Gold is rewarded at the end of certain activities, however, there is only a chance you will receive it. This means it is entirely random whether or not your efforts will be rewarded. This can no doubt be a frustrating moment, especially after grinding for just enough Cabal Gold to socket a medallion.

Cabal Gold can be acquired from several different activities, all of which you will be doing on your playtime throughout Destiny 2.

You can get Cabal Gold from the following activities:

Playlist Strikes (including Nightfall)

Gambit

Crucible

Public events

Dungeons

Nightmare Hunts, and

The Blind Well

Right at the start of the Season of the Chosen, you will only be able to hold 42 Cabal Gold at once. This can be upgraded in the H.E.L.M. by inspecting the Hammer of Proving at the War Table. You can eventually upgrade your carrying capacity to 84 pieces of Cabal Gold.

Interact with the War Table and inspect the Hammer of Proving to find several upgrades.

Once you’ve actually acquire some of this new currency, it can be used by inspecting the Hammer of Proving in the Quest tab. Highlight the slot and select one of the medallions and put it in. With the medallion inserted, you can now gain access to the Battlegrounds playlist found under the Vanguard section in the Director. This is a different version to the mission-based ones you experienced during the Season of the Chosen campaign.

Unfortunately, the rate at which you earn Cabal Gold is entirely random. If you don’t get any after completing an activity, you just need to keep playing or switch to one of the other approved activities if you’re bored. Take a moment to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more help with the latest season.