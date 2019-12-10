Season of Dawn Ritual Weapons - Destiny 2 Find out how to get the Python, Komodo-4FR, and Buzzard Ritual Weapons in the Season of Dawn in Destiny 2.

Season of the Dawn is here, Guardians, and I’m afraid that some of you might be bored much faster than you anticipated. Never fear, though, as this season will be the one where we all buckle down and chase all the Ritual Weapons. We will do this because we will have nothing else to do. Season of Maintenance is upon us. Anyway, here are the Ritual Weapons for Season of Dawn and how to get each one.

Python Energy Shotgun - Gambit

Players who like Shotguns in Destiny 2 will want to chase after the Python, a Legendary (Special) Shotgun that can be earned in the Gambit game mode. Head to the Drifter in the Tower and grab a quest called Get Closer. There are three steps to this quest, none of which are at all difficult if you can bring yourself to play enough to reach Gambit rank Heroic.

500 Shotgun final blows

150 Shotgun close-range final blows

Infamy rank “Heroic”

Komodo-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle - Crucible

Not to scare you, but if you want the Komodo-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle (a Heavy weapon) are going to need to take a Linear Fusion Rifle into Crucible and start grinding the Heart of the Dragon quest. Let me save you some time by advising you pull Arbalest out of your Collections. If you don’t have it, here’s how to get Arbalest in Destiny 2. You should also brush up on your Glory ranks in in Destiny 2.

125 Linear Fusion Rifle final blows

15 Linear Fusion Rifle precision final blows

Glory rank “Heroic”

Buzzard Sidearm - Vanguard

I’m not entirely certain how popular the Buzzard (Primary) Sidearm will be among the Season of Dawn Ritual Weapons, but it’s something to work towards. You’ll need to grab the Anything that Moves quest from Zavala and meet the following criteria.

Sidearm final blows

50 Sidearm airborne final blows

Earn points in the Vanguard Strikes playlist

Now that you have a good handle on what’s required to unlock all the Season of Dawn Ritual Weapons, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide. You’ve seen it before most likely, and we’ve been building it out for over two years now to help you with all aspects of the game.