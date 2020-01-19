Komodo-4FR - Destiny 2 Take to Crucible for the Heart of the Dragon quest to unlock the Komodo-4FR Ritual weapon in Destiny 2.

Komodo-4FR is one of Destiny 2’s new Ritual weapons added with Season of Dawn. Unlocking this Linear Fusion Rifle is going to require a lot of kills in Crucible as part of the quest, Heart of the Dragon. This is going to take a bit of time, as you need to use Linear Fusion Rifles to earn kills, which is only made faster with a very specific Exotic.

Heart of the Dragon

Pick up the quest for Komodo-4FR, Heart of the Dragon, from Shaxx in the Tower.

Heart of the Dragon is the name of the quest that rewards the Komodo-4FR Ritual weapon. This is one of the latest Ritual weapons, a new type of category added with Shadowkeep. Unlike the Pinnacle weapons, Ritual weapons don’t introduce new perks. Instead, they offer unique perk combos not seen on other weapons. Head to Lord Shaxx in the Tower to collect this quest.

The tasks you must complete as part of Heart of the Dragon are:

125 Linear Fusion Rifle final blows

15 Linear Fusion Rifle precision final blows

Glory rank “Heroic”

When these steps are complete, return to Lord Shaxx to get the Komodo-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle.

How to get Komodo-4FR

While knowing the quest for unlocking Komodo-4FR is all good and well, the real challenge of getting this Linear Fusion Rifle is in completing the individual tasks. Thankfully, there are ways you can make this quest easier for yourself.

Rumble could see you face easier opponents and even AFK players. Alternatively, try Control.

Firstly, you will need to get a whole lot of kills. These are broken into precision final blows and final blows. The good thing is that any precision blows you earn will also be counting for the normal kills portion. Focus on getting the precision kills first, and then just worry about racking up general kills.

When it comes to where you should be getting kills, there’s really no standout option. Control will ensure you know specific areas where players are congregating while Rumble could see you matched with a lobby full of AFK farmers.

Unlike Randy’s Throwing Knife, you don’t need to get any medals to unlock Komodo. In fact, the only other requirement is to reach the Heroic Glory Rank. This is the third major rank in Competitive Crucible.

As for reaching Heroic, you have two options: get a team together of players you trust or go it alone in Freelance. Luckily for solo players, Freelance is a viable option. The only thing that will prevent you from reaching the required rank will be your own skill level.

What Linear Fusion Rifle to use

As for what Linear Fusion Rifle you should use to get Komodo-4FR, the choice is clear: Arbalest. This is an Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle that goes into your Primary slot, which means it doesn’t use Heavy ammo – you’ll be able to use it throughout the entire match.

The Arbalest Linear Fusion Rifle is going to be the best weapon to use thanks to it sitting in the Primary slot.

Unfortunately, getting the Arbalest Exotic weapon is no simple task. While there was a quest to get it a couple of years ago, it is now just a random drop. The only guaranteed way to get it is if Xur happens to be selling it one weekend.

If you’ve got some bad luck and can’t get one to drop, there are other Linear Fusion Rifles to use. These all sit in the Power slot, which means you’ll be relying on Heavy ammo. Probably the easiest ones to get are:

Tarantula

Crooked Fang-4fr

For those without Arbalest, there are some good Linear Fusion Rifles to choose from.

These both have static perks, which means you can pull them from collections if you’ve received them before. Crooked Fang comes with Backup Plan, which means it an especially fast-firing weapon.

Even those players that use Arbalest would do well to equip a Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle in the Heavy slot. This should provide more opportunities for kills.

Komodo-4FR perks

Komodo's perks are a unique blend of player tracking and stability.

Komodo-4FR comes with Precision Frame, Polygonal Rifling, Accelerated Coils, and a Charge Time Masterwork as its unchangeable perks. The cluster of perks you’ll be spending the most time thinking about are:

No Distractions and Moving Target

Eye of the Storm and Box Breathing

The basic setup should typically always be diagonal. That means No Distractions and Box Breathing synergize well as does Moving Target and Eye of the Storm. For those players in PVP, Moving Target and Eye of the Storm allow you to easily land shots while No Distractions and Box Breathing work well for PVE players looking for more damage.

While you can use the latter two combos in PVP, there’s rarely an instances where you will want to remain hard-scoping down a lane with a Linear Fusion Rifle.

Should you use Komodo-4FR?

A Grenade Launcher like Wendigo GL3 is going to be a more appealing option than the likes of Komodo.

As to whether or not you should be using Komodo-4FR, the answer is no. This weapon doesn’t really fit anywhere into the meta and it simply takes up a Power weapon slot where another weapon might really shine.

For PVP players, Grenade Launchers or Machine Guns are still excellent and quite frankly outshine a Linear Fusion Rifle. Though it does technically have more shots, you need to be far more precise with your shooting.

On the PVE side of things, there are always going to be more appealing Heavies. Unless the meta swings drastically in Linear Fusion Rifles’ favor, then stick with some of the best Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2.

Unlocking the Komodo-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle is going to be a test of endurance. The quest, Heart of the Dragon, requires quite a few kills with that very hard to use weapon archetype. Even if you do manage to grind through it, Komodo (in the current meta as of writing), it’s really going to fit into many players’ loadouts. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more Ritual weapon breakdowns.