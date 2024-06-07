Salvation's Edge raid guide - Destiny 2

The Salvation's Edge raid has arrived mere days after the release of Destiny 2’s last expansion, The Final Shape. This Salvation's Edge guide will cover the entire activity, from starting it and recommended weapons to explanations of the mechanics and how to defeat the bosses. This raid guide will be under construction from the launch of the raid on June 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET until it is completed. Use the following links to jump to the relevant sections of the guide:

Last updated: June 7, 2024 at 5:24 p.m. EDT. We're still working out the first encounter. Expect frequent updates throughout the weekend.

Salvation's Edge weapon & build recommendations

This section will be updated over time once more weapons cycle into the meta and players get a firm grasp on the power of the Prismatic subclass. For now, it’s best to stick with proven builds and strategies established in previous raids.

Titans will no doubt have a lot of flexibility as Pyrogale Gauntlets remain a great one-off Super for Solar Titans, as does Cuirass of the Falling Star Thundercrash for Arc Titans. Additionally, Sentinel Titans with Sentinel Shield will help boost your team’s damage output while Berserker is just great at DPS and survivability.

For Hunters, Star-Eater Scales remains an excellent choice on Arc while Celestial Nighthawk can dish out big damage with Golden Gun and the new Exotic, Still Hunt. Nightstalkers with Shadowshot are also valuable when it comes to debuffing bosses and controlling enemies.

Warlocks, while Well of Radiance has been nerfed, it still provides some nice healing and good damage for your team. Want to lean into DPS? Broodweaver remains an excellent choice with its neutral game and big Super. Even Voidwalker with Nova Bomb could be a good choice, providing you can harness Devour to keep you alive.

When it comes to Exotics and other Legendary weapons, the ones you want to have on-hand remain the same as always:

For Legendary weapons, The Final Shape might add a few new interesting options, but the usual suspects remain useful: Apex Predator, Cataclysmic, Commemoration, Edge Transit, The Mountaintop, The Supremacy, Indebted Kindness, Zaouli’s Bane, and more.

We’ll have more clarity on what weapons you should have for each encounter as we clear the raid.

Encounter 1: Gain Access to the Monolith (Substratum)

Before you begin the encounter, take some time to familiarize yourself with the layout of the rooms. You’ll notice a ribbon that runs along the ground connecting the rooms via a plate in each room. The goal is to bounce a connection back and forth between the active plate and the room with the conductor.

The first objective of the first encounter will be to gain access to the Monolith. Begin by approaching the middle of the room and hitting the button to Deposit Resonance. This will kick off the encounter.

Split your fireteam into two teams of three. Each team will work to push through three rooms on either side of the environment. In order to open doors, a Hydra must be defeated. Killing the Hydra in your room opens the door for the team on the other side. When you reach the last room, defeat Champion to spawn a Tormentor in the middle. Return to the center, defeat the Tormentor, and go through the rooms again. You will need to do this twice and then you’ll be running through the rooms a third time.

On the third run through the rooms, leave someone in the room that has the conductor. One player will be floating between the rooms clearing enemies while the third goes to the active plate.

Run across a plate to send a pulse to the second plate (in the conductor room). When the pulse arrives, it will generate a resonate node. The second player should now run across their plate, sending the pulse back to the first plate, this will spawn another resonate node. Continue ping-ponging the pulse back and forth until all resonate nodes are active.

Collect the resonate nodes until you have Pyramidal Resonance x3. When all players have three nodes, lock the conductor. To lock it, the pulse must be sent to the plate that is in the same room as the conductor. When the pulse arrives at the plate, stand on it and shoot the conductor. Have the player on the active plate send the pulse again - it takes two pulses to lock the conductor.

Once both sides have locked their conductors, you will be asked to return to the middle. Defeat the Tormentor and then deposit your Pyramidal Resonance x3 at the chest. The more you deposit, the more time you will get added back on to the timer. Repeat the whole process until you have deposited enough resonate nodes.

Encounter 2

Under construction...

Encounter 3

Under construction...

Encounter 4

Under construction...

Encounter 5

Under construction...

The Salvation's Edge raid is the ultimate endgame experience in Destiny 2. This raid sets to fit in perfectly alongside The Final Shape campaign as players attempt to defeat the Witness once and for all.