Edge Transit god roll - Destiny 2 Though it started as a meme, an Edge Transit god roll is now a serious monster in Destiny 2 and perhaps the best boss DPS weapon.

While most players will stick to Swords or Rocket Launchers for boss damage, a god roll Edge Transit should not be slept on. Thanks to the Into the Light content drop, players can now get a surprisingly powerful 120RPM, Void, Adaptive Frame Grenade Launcher. Though it excels in PvE, it still has a place in PvP combat.

PvE – Edge Transit god roll

Those who didn’t want to or couldn’t farm for a Cataphract GL3 god roll in Trials of Osiris, this Edge Transit god roll is for you.

Edge Transit god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Spike Grenades (Stability +10, Grenades fired from this weapon do increased damage on direct hits) Perk 1 Envious Assassin (Rapidly defeating targets with other weapons before drawing this one transfers ammo to the magazine from reserves. This effect can overflow the magazine based on the number of targets defeated) Perk 2 Bait and Switch (Upon dealing damage with all your weapons within three seconds of each: 30 percent increased damage for 10 seconds) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Boss Spec

The Edge Transit god roll you want for PvE is Envious Assassin and Bait and Switch. This guarantees you the best possible damage output thanks to Bait and Switch offering a 30 percent damage buff to the entire overflowed magazine. The only other Heavy Grenade Launcher this combo rolls on is Cataphract GL3, hence Edge Transit’s importance.

In the event you don’t get Envious Assassin, Field Prep does a fine job. Provided you’re crouching, the reload speed will be near instantaneous and you’ll have more reserves. The same thoughts apply to Explosive Light: it’s a decent option if Bait and Switch refuses to drop for you.

For the Barrel, Magazine, and Masterwork, aim for Quick Launch for its Handling boost, Spike Grenades for the extra damage output, and Reload Speed so you can keep the damage going during boss DPS.

PvP – Edge Transit god roll

Much like some of the other weapons with Into the Light, chances are you’re using Edge Transit for PvE content. However, there is a PvP god roll Edge Transit just waiting for you to find.

Edge Transit god roll - PvP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Proximity Grenades (Grenades fired from this weapon have increased proximity detection but a decreased blast radius, Blast Radius -20) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed) Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload speed for this weapon until you are out of combat) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Velocity Mod Freehand Grip

First up, you’ll want to slap Impulse Amplifier on this. The added Velocity will ensure the grenade gets to its destination quicker than your opponent can get out of the way. Couple this with Frenzy for the better Handling or even Explosive Light for that nice bump in damage.

As with the PvE roll, Quick Launch ups the Velocity (though you can swap this out if you're fine with just Impulse Amplifier) meanwhile Proximity Grenades helps secure a kill if you're slightly off-target. You can slap on Freehand Grip as there's a good chance you won't be ADSing this weapon.

This Grenade Launcher may have started as a meme back in the day but a god roll Edge Transit is not to be trifled with anymore. Our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide has more Brave Arsenal god rolls for you to discover as you tackle the Onslaught mode in Into the Light.