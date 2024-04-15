Commemoration god roll - Destiny 2 Commemoration is one of the best Machine Guns in Destiny 2, capable of clearing a room full of enemies, provided you have the god roll.

Commemoration has been a must-have Machine Gun since it was first introduced to Destiny 2 with the Deep Stone Crypt. Since then, players in need of a wave-clearing weapon have looked to this gun and have found one that has a few different god roll options, depending on your specific needs.

Where to get Commemoration

Commemoration is only available from the Taniks fight in the Deep Stone Crypt. You can farm the encounter when it is the featured raid, so get in and farm the fight until you have enough weapon patterns to craft your own god roll. You can also purchase one red border a week from the chest after defeating Taniks, which should help speed you along with the pattern progress.

PvE – Commemoration god roll

Commemoration is a 450RPM, Void Machine Gun, in the exact same archetype as the highly coveted Hammerhead. While the latter might have double damage perks, Commemoration excels with its huge ammo capacity thanks to Reconstruction or Subsistence.

Commemoration god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +4, Reload Speed +9, Stability +5) Perk 1 Reconstruction (This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity) Perk 2 Killing Tally (Kills increase this weapon’s damage until it is stowed or reloaded) Origin Trait Bray Inheritance (Dealing damage regenerations a small amount of ability energy) Masterwork Stability Mod Major Spec

To start with, you need to decide how you want to use Commemoration. Reconstruction lets you equip it, clear up some enemies, and cycle back to your main weapon and have it reload in your backpack. However, Subsistence is great if you want to stick to add-clear and only use this Machine Gun. The downside is you will need to manually reload eventually.

Pick which one you want and then slap on Killing Tally. Though it is a slight decrease in damage compared to Rampage, it lasts until you run out of ammo or stow it. This means you can get three kills and then just focus on a single target without the risk of losing the damage buff. For those running a Void build that debuffs foes, Repulsor Brace is another choice that can help keep you alive.

The Barrel, Magazine, and Masterwork will differ based on what you like to use. I’m a big fan of Fluted Barrel as it allows you to switch to your weapon and aim it quickly. This then lets you get a Stability Masterwork. The Magazine should at least be Tactical Mag for the nice stat split and the extra ammo in the mag, which will affect Reconstruction.

PvP – Commemoration god roll

Though primarily used for PvE, you can still make Commemoration work for you in a PvP setting.

Commemoration god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Surplus (Increases handling, reload speed, and stability for each fully charged ability) Perk 2 Unrelenting (Rapidly defeating targets triggers health regeneration. Guardians and powerful combatants count as more than one kill) Origin Trait Bray Inheritance (Dealing damage regenerations a small amount of ability energy) Masterwork Range Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil Direction +15)

In saying this, there aren’t a great deal of perks on Commemoration that make sense in the Crucible. Most of the perks reward multiple kills that happen in quick succession, which just isn’t going to happen all that often in Crucible. Additionally, these perks speed up reload speed. Unless you’ve been rolling around with multiple bricks of Heavy ammo, you’re not going to be reloading.

To that end, these perks focus on keeping you alive and making the gun hit straight. To begin with, get Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds for the added Range. Throw on a Masterwork that follows suit.

Next, you want Surplus and Unrelenting. Surplus is going to make this more manageable to utilize in combat provided you have at least one ability charged. The latter of these perks will keep you alive by healing you after you secure at least two Guardian kills.

A god roll Commemoration remains one of the most highly sought after Machine Guns in Destiny 2. In fact, many of the Deep Stone Crypt weapons are must-have items. Make sure you know what god rolls to get on them by checking out the appropriate section in our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.