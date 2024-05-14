Outbreak Perfected Exotic quest, Zero Hour guide - Destiny 2 How to unlock Outbreak Perfected by completing the Zero Hour Exotic mission in Destiny 2.

Zero Hour returns to Destiny 2, giving players another means of acquiring Outbreak Perfected. This time, this Exotic Pulse Rifle can be crafted with new perks, but it’s not just the gun with changes, the Exotic mission has also received an update. Completing this will be no easy feat, so either come prepared for a tough solo experience or load up with a good fireteam.

How to unlock Outbreak Perfected

Outbreak Perfected is unlocked by completing the Zero Hour Exotic mission. This is similar to the Whisper Exotic mission that rewards Whisper of the Worm. You will have 40 minutes to complete this mission, which has you fighting through the Tower and solving some puzzles. You must collect the quest, Asset Protection, from Ada-1 before you can launch the activity.

Zero Hour guide

Zero Hour can be launched via the Into the Light node on the Director after you have collected Asset Protection from Ada-1 in the Tower. This mission has a 40 minute time limit on Normal and a 20 minute time limit on Legend.

Tower North

Stick close to the left wall and use the boxes as protection against the enemies.

As soon as you land, begin running through the doors and go through the vent on the right. When out in the open, stay back and use the left side of the wall for cover. There will be several Captains and Shanks with elemental shields.

Stay near where you entered this area and use ranged attacks to clear the Shanks.

Go through the hallway into the main area of the Tower where the vaults used to be. Here you will need to dispatch three Heavy Shanks, several Arc-shielded Shanks, a scattering of Sniper Shanks up high, and some Vandals. Use the stairs and the little hut near where you entered as cover. Across from where you entered is the pathway leading to the Hangar.

Tower Hangar

Focus on taking out the snipers on the walkways over the Hangar while another player uses their super to clear the enemies on the left. Ensure you take out the Servitors first to stop them from shielding the other enemies. With the upper level clear, shift to killing the enemies down below. This is where you will encounter the first Spider tank.

Run up the stairs behind the Spider tank and clear the group of Vandals and the Captain. Continue through the halls, killing all the enemies in your path.

Tower Watch

Find a tunnel hidden under the plane.

You will exit the hallways into a large outdoor area where the floor has been destroyed. Jump across to the walkway with the letter M painted on the wall. Slide under the roller door and drop down the elevator shaft. Crouch through the vent and drop down into the next area where a large plane is sitting on the ground. Go under the nose of the plane to find a tunnel leading to the next section.

Passage

Go under the plane, through the tunnel, and run down the hallway. Jump up into the next room and immediately turn left – there is a grate covering a vent behind some boxes. Shoot the vent open and slide through. Follow the vent and take your first right, shoot through the next grate, drop down and enter the vent immediately below you.

Follow this walkway to the Tower’s wall and jump out to the hanging object. At this point, either work your way down the wall, jumping from outcropping to outcropping or you can jump out and then in, circumventing the need to climb around the wall. As you land on the hanging object, immediately face the wall and run off the edge. As you fall hold forward and as you pass the lip, jump toward the catwalk. Pull the lever to activate the outcropping for others to jump down to. This shortcut will save several seconds, if not minutes.

Walk up the stairs and look up at the roof to find another catwalk above you. Look up again to spot an open vent. Jump into the vent and follow the path into another elevator shaft. Climb the sides of the shaft to the top and then shoot the grates off the vent. The correct vent will hook to the left, the other is a deadend.

At the vertical fan section, you must drop down the sides of the ventilation shaft. The sides will have red lights and provide just enough room to slip by the fans. Stand on the center of the fans to avoid being chopped up, just avoid the new exploder Shanks.

Shoot off the grate and go into the next area which is a slanted and extremely long corridor. You must jump onto the white ledges that run along the wall. Make your way to the back of the room, jump down the slope and pull the lever to activate more jumping platforms for your team.

Go through the vents to enter the next area, Ventilation.

Ventilation

As you drop down into Ventilation, you will be facing a window with a monitor on your left. Go to the right to find a vent to crawl through. To continue, you must activate four levers in the maze below. Two levers are along the left side and two are along the right. They are found by following the main path and then going down a little side alleyway. Split your party left and right to cover more ground.

There are four levers to find and pull in the maze in Zero Hour. There are two on each side, tucked down side alleys.

There is a patrolling robot called Trevor that screams through the “maze”. It will kill you in one hit, so don’t get hit. You can avoid it by hiding in the little side vents that you must crouch to enter or by slipping down one of the side areas where a lever can be found.

Each lever that is pulled will activate electrical fields. These barriers will shock you on contact and will flicker on and off every few seconds. Wait for them to disappear and then continue around the maze to the exit. The exit is directly opposite where you dropped in and can be found by following the exit signs.

Stand on the elevator platforms and activate them to ascend to the walkway above. Jump off the platforms near the top as they will fall back to the bottom.

Passing through the exit door will reveal a room with four elevators. Jump on the platforms and activate them to start a bumpy trip to the top. As the elevator gets close to the walkway, jump onto the catwalk as soon as possible. These elevators are prone to simply dropping all the way back down to the bottom. You can also climb up the beams that line the walls of the shaft.

Once at the top, shoot off the grate and slide down to the next area. Go through the door at the bottom and crouch through the vent found at the top of the stairs.

Vault

Drop down into the Vault and turn around. Look for the Cryptarch symbol next to some pipes on a wall. Approach the symbol or run into it to make the wall swing open, revealing a hidden vault. The correct route through the tiles is hidden in one of the vault rooms, but we've supplied the routes just below.

The route across the tiles is different depending on if you're playing on Normal or Legend. It's also likely to change from week to week.



Source: Shacknews

Run across the room to the pedestal at the back and then turn right. Enter this side room and drop down the hole in the floor. Run straight through the next area, up the stairs, around the corner, and jump up to the hole. You now be in the Tower Ruins.

Siriks, Loyal to Eramis – Tower Ruins

Stand at the far back of the room to avoid getting shot by all the enemies. Use Whisper to whittle down Siriks' health until Servitors and Spider Tanks spawn.

The Tower Ruins is where you will fight the final boss, Siriks, Loyal to Eramis. This fight is straightforward as there are no tricks or mechanics. However, there are three major Servitors that spawn throughout the fight, two Spider tanks, dozens of shielded-Shanks, and several Dregs and Vandals. There is a key difference with this new version too, Siriks will come back in a Brig with full health.

The vent will drop you straight into the middle of the room, you should immediately retreat to the rear. Stay as far away from Siriks and the other enemies as you can. Being at the rear means you are out of the range of most enemies in the beginning. Use this moment to land as many Whisper of the Worm shots as you can (if you unlocked the gun, else use other meta weapons!).

Three Servitors will spawn during the fight against Siriks, take them down to ensure they don't make him invulnerable.

After Siriks takes some damage, a major Servitor will spawn, along with a handful of Shanks. Defeating the Servitor will be important, as it can very easily protect Siriks if he gets close. Two more of these major Servitors will enter the fight as Siriks loses more health.

Use Whisper of the Worm to quickly kill the Spider tanks, being sure not to waste ammo as it will be needed against Siriks.

A shift in the fight will occur once the second Servitor dies. Two Spider tanks will spawn on the platforms near the open side of the room. Whisper of the Worm makes quick work of these two enemies.

Continue damaging Siriks during all of this. If you are able to stay in the back room, you should be able to ignore the majority of the Shanks. The only time you will need to leave the room is when a Servitor spawns or if Siriks teleports there.

When Siriks' health gets low, he'll leave and then return in a Brig. Once he dies, the fight is not over. The mission will only complete once everything is dead. However, once the Brig is gone, no other enemies join the fight, making it much easier to eke out safe areas and control the room.

Zero Hour will only complete once Siriks and all the enemies in the room are dead, only then will you receive Outbreak Perfected.

Once Siriks and all the enemies are defeated, the Zero Hour mission will complete and you will have unlocked Outbreak Perfected in Destiny 2. For more helpful articles, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide!