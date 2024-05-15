Outbreak Refined quests - Destiny 2 Unlock the true potential of Outbreak Perfected through the Outbreak Refined quests, which requires toggling hidden switches in Zero Hour.

Outbreak Refined is a series of quests in Destiny 2 that unlock additional perks for Outbreak Perfected. These quests are only available once you’ve completed the Asset Protection quest from Ada-1, which involves finishing Zero Hour. Each quest will require you to get kills and complete Zero Hour on Legend, but more importantly, find and activate hidden switches.

Outbreak Refined guide

Once you complete Zero Hour once, visit Ada-1 every week and collect your Outbreak Refined quest. You can stockpile all three and get them all to the same point of needing to toggle switches and then complete them in a single run. This is useful if you don’t want to run Legend multiple times.

Outbreak Refined 1 – Rapid Hit

Defeat Fallen in the Cosmodrome to claim 20 Inert SIVA Clusters Toggle the first pair of switches in Exotic mission Zero Hour on Legend difficulty Complete the Exotic mission Zero Hour on Legend difficulty Speak with Ada-1 in the Tower

The first set of switches is found immediately after the landing pad with the plane. Instead of going below the plane, enter the vents on the upper level and continue to the bridge with the red pipes.

Look for the switch on the center wall, this is one switch. To the left of the switch are red pipes, jump to them to find another switch – activating this one opens another area.

Now go diagonally across the room to the other red pipes and into the next large area. Climb up the wall to find an open hatch. Use this to climb up the tube. Enter the room at the top, activate the switch on the wall and then run back to the first switch you found and activate it.

Outbreak Refined 2 – Rewind Rounds

Developing…

Defeat Fallen in Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector in the Cosmodrome to claim Inert SIVA Clusters Toggle the second pair of switches in Exotic mission Zero Hour on Legend difficulty Complete the Exotic mission Zero Hour on Legend difficulty Speak with Ada-1 in the Tower

Outbreak Refined 3 – Headseeker

Developing…

Defeat Fallen in The Devils’ Lair strike in the Cosmodrome to claim Inert SIVA Clusters Toggle the final pair of switches in the Exotic mission Zero Hour on Legend difficulty Complete the Exotic mission Zero Hour on Legend difficulty Speak with Ada-1 in the Tower

Completing all three Outbreak Refined quests will reward you with all three additional perks for Outbreak Perfected: Rapid Hit, Rewind Rounds, and Headseeker. The ideal perk is no doubt defined by your playstyle, but it’s hard to look past Rewind Rounds, especially during raid bosses fights where ammo is scarce. Remember to level up Outbreak Perfected so you can swap out new barrels and magazine options (don’t forget the Exotic catalyst too). Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help Exotic weapon missions.