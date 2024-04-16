The Mountaintop god roll - Destiny 2 Grab a god roll of The Mountaintop for PvE and PvP now that the iconic weapon has been reprised in Destiny 2.

Anyone who played Destiny 2 back in the Shadowkeep era will have found memories of The Mountaintop and now you can get it again, but this time much better. Now that it’s a part of the Brave Arsenal, The Mountaintop has been given a new lease on life with so many appealing perks. Whether you’re aiming for a PvE or PvP god roll, you’re going to find one you like.

PvE – The Mountaintop god roll

There are enough fantastic perks on The Mountaintop that there’s a good chance you’ll trip over a god roll. This thing is packed to the gills with great PvE perk combos. Here are a couple god rolls and some things to keep in mind as you’re farming.

The Mountaintop god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Spike Grenades (Grenades fired from this weapon do increased damage on direct hits. Stability +10) Perk 1 Auto-Loading Holster (The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time) Perk 2 Recombination (Elemental final blows increase the damage of this weapon’s next shot. Elemental kills grant 1 stack of Recombination. Maximum of 10 stacks. Each stack additively increases the damage of the next shot by 10 percent) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Handling Mod Major Spec

When you’re chasing a Mountaintop god roll remember: get one reload perk and one damage perk. With this, you will be able to dish out damage while minimizing your downtime. To start with, here are the three reload perks you could chase: Ambitious Assassin, Auto-Loading Holster, and Overflow. These three take a different path to get to almost the same place: allowing you to shoot without manually reloading.

Now you want to focus on some of the damage perks like Harmony, One For All, Recombination, or Frenzy. Much like the reload perks, these get you increased damage for varying time limits through different means.

If you’re a Sunbracer Warlock then Recombination could be great for you. Keep getting Grenade kills to load up a super powerful shot. Harmony is fairly easy to activate, just get a kill with another weapon and The Mountaintop will get a 20 percent damage increase. Then there’s Frenzy, which you will no doubt be familiar with at this point.

The first major combo could be Auto-Loading Holster and Recombination. The latter of these perks just affects one shot, so you don’t need to be overfilling the magazine. Next up you could go with Overflow and Harmony and even Ambitious Assassins and Frenzy (or swap these two around).

For the other elements of these god rolls, aim for Quick Launch and Spike Grenades. This gets the round to the enemy quickly, improves the Handling, and offers an additional bump in damage. Look for a Handling Masterwork so you can swap back and forth quickly and then equip Major Spec. You’re not going to be using this for boss damage.

PvP – The Mountaintop god roll

I hope you’re ready for the Crucible to turn into a game of Quake. Everyone will be rocking a god roll Mountaintop so you need to make sure you’ve got one and that you’re ready to fight.

The Mountaintop god roll - PvP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Spike Grenades (Grenades fired from this weapon do increased damage on direct hits. Stability +10) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Gaurdians with their Super active) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Handling Mod Targeting Adjuster

Because Micro-Missile is so fast, you may not need Impulse Amplifier, but it won’t hurt. In fact, it might let you take a hit in other areas to improve Handling. Vorpal Weapon could be the play for the second major perk given the accuracy of The Mountaintop and how important it can be to nuke a Guardian in their Super.

As with the PvE version, Quick Launch ups the Velocity even further while Handling lets you quickly whip it out and nail the shot. Because this god roll is tailored toward nuking Guardians, you should get Spike Grenade and endeavor to get direct hits. Throw on Targeting Adjuster to make sure this happens.

A god roll for The Mountaintop will ensure this Grenade Launcher never leaves your inventory whether you’re in PvE or PvP. There are eleven other weapons added with the Into the Light content drop, find our god roll recommendations for each of them in our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.