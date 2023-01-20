Exalted Truth Hand Cannon god roll - Destiny 2 Exalted Truth is a new, meta-challenging Hand Cannon in Destiny 2.

Trials of Osiris returns for another round of endgame PVP with a refreshed weapon lineup in Season of the Seraph. Exalted Truth is a new Void Hand Cannon and comes with stats and perk combinations that immediately make it a meta contender in PVP. The Void element also adds further dimensions to its usage by making it a strong PVE option for the Void subclasses.

Exalted Truth comes with an Adept version for those brave enough to enter the Trials of Osiris and come out with a flawless victory. Keep an eye on Shacknews for when Exalted Truth returns as the weekly Trials reward.

How to get Exalted Truth

Exalted Truth can be obtained by reaching Rank 10 on Saint-14’s reward track during Season of the Seraph or the Adept version can be obtained by going flawless when Exalted Truth becomes the weekly reward.

PVP - Exalted Truth god roll

The Exalted Truth PvP god roll comes with some excellent perks for players that want a competitive Hand Cannon in the Crucible.

Source: D2 Gunsmith

Exalted Truth PvP god roll Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Rangefinder (While Aiming-Down-Sights: 10 percent increased zoom, 30 percent increased aim assist fall off distance) Perk 2 Eye of the Storm (at low health: Handling +40, Accuracy Cone size -40 percent and, Accuracy Cone growth -17 percent) Origin Trait Alacrity (When in Elimination PVP modes), Suros Synergy in regular PVP modes. Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster

Smallbore is the best barrel here for pushing out the Range and Stability which are both strong points on Exalted Truth.

Accurized Rounds ensure better accuracy at safer distances and can be a major difference maker in those mid-range engagements. Rangefinder compliments this further, adding the extra zoom and accuracy in the longer distance fights

Eye of the Storm takes top spot here but don’t be upset if you land Kill Clip here either. Eye of the Storm is my choice with 1v1 situations in mind. The added accuracy if someone gets the first hit or you get caught in duel can be a major difference maker in the Crucible.

PVE - Exalted Truth god roll

The PvE god roll for Exalted Truth has some similarities with the PvP roll, but you might want two separate rolls if you plan to use this Hand Cannon in both modes.

Source: D2 Gunsmith

Exalted Truth PvE god roll Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +1) Perk 1 Outlaw (Reload +70 for six seconds after a precision kill) Perk 2 Kill Clip (33 percent Increased damage for five seconds when reloading after a kill) Origin Trait Suros Synergy (Reloading grants Handling +40 and 20 percent Flinch Resistance for 6 seconds) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (Both a 7.7 percent damage increase)

I’m sticking with the Smallbore barrel in PVE for the biggest boosts to Stability and Range. This helps the most with landing consecutive shots and keeping accuracy at a distance.

Tactical Mag helps with the loop of this weapon by adding extra bullets to the magazine and gets bonus points for the added Stability for chaining your shots easier.

Rounding Exalted Truth off with one the best perk combos in Destiny 2, Outlaw and Kill Clip. Rewarding precision kills with a near instant reload and then complimented by Kill Clip’s 33 percent damage boost, this combo is lethal in most PVE activities.

If using a Void subclass, you may want to push for a roll with Repulsor Brace over Kill Clip. Volatile Rounds are an incredibly potent buff and Exalted Truth is a great secondary weapon to complement it.

Exalted Truth is a welcome addition to any Guardian loadout. Incredibly potent in both PVE and PVP, this is a gun well worth testing your skill in Trials of Osiris. For more god roll weapon breakdowns, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.