Eleatic Principle god roll - Destiny 2 An Eleatic Principle god roll becomes a bullet-hose Machine Gun that fills a unique gap in the sandbox in Destiny 2.

Season of the Witch has brought with it a great collection of seasonal weapons for guardians to chase this season and Eleatic Principle is no exception. Eleatic Principle is an Arc, 900RPM, Rapid-Fire Frame, Machine Gun, and fills a niche as the only weapon of this profile actively farmable in Destiny 2. Bullet-hose Machine Guns like Eleatic Principle are a lot of fun for mowing down large waves of ads and with the right perk set, deals strong damage to tougher foes.

How to get Eleatic Principle

Eleatic Principle can be found as a reward from completions of the Season of the Witch activities, Savathun’s Spire or Altars of Summoning. Season of the Witch engrams can be used to focus Eleatic Principle at the Ritual Table found in the H.E.L.M. Direct focus is also available when unlocked, costing just four engrams per roll.

You can earn Witch’s Keys from completing any activity across Destiny 2 and these can be used at the end of Savathun’s Spire or Altars of Summoning for another chance at Eleatic Principle.

Eleatic Principle is craftable, so it has a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance. This weapon becomes craftable after you discover five of these. This then opens Eleatic Principle to enhanced perks.

PvE - Eleatic Principle god roll

PvE is the place to get the most from Eleatic Principle and while you won’t see much of it in endgame content, it does a great job at laying waste to large groups of enemies in lower-end PvE and Gambit.

Eleatic Principle - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Extended Mag (Magazine +21, Reload -20, Airborne Effectiveness +10) Perk 1 Heating Up (On Weapon Kill, for 5.5 seconds: - Accuracy Cone growth -15 percent, Stability +15, and Recoil +20 per stack. Maximum of two stacks. Duration is refreshed on kills. Stays active while stowed. Perk 2 Target Lock (Assuming no missed shots, provides a 25 percent damage buff on average after firing 100 percent of the Magazine.) Origin Trait Head Rush (Standing up after crouching for a short time grants this weapon a brief period of improved handling and reload speed) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Boss Spec or Major Spec (7.77 percent damage increase)

With high RPM comes a large kick when firing; you can control this by starting off with Arrowhead Brake. The large recoil control bump is essential in keeping shots on target. Extended Mag then adds 21 extra rounds to the magazine which is not only a significant amount, it means there’s even more potential for high damage output later in this roll.

Heating Up is another essential perk to unlock the potential of Eleatic Principle. As it quickly melts lower tier enemies, it will build up the stacks from Heating Up’s perk, ensuring high Stability with a long uptime. Target Lock then ties this roll up and allows Eleatic Principle to do big damage to higher tier enemies. While Heating Up works to keep the weapon controllable, Target Lock then rewards this accuracy with scaling damage output which can quickly dispatch tougher foes.

PvP - Eleatic Principle god roll

While Eleatic Principle won’t see a lot of time in the Crucible, it can still do a decent job and take opponents off guard.

Eleatic Principle - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Moving Target (Grants Aim Assist +10 while Aiming Down Sights (ADS) and reduces the ADS movement speed penalty by an additive 2.5 percent) Perk 2 Rangefinder (While ADS: 10 percent increased effective zoom and five percent faster projectile speed. The effective zoom increase pushes out Aim Assist fall off by 10 percent and narrows the accuracy and Aim Assist cones.) Origin Trait Head Rush (Standing up after crouching for a short time grants this weapon a brief period of improved handling and reload speed) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases weapon ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Arrowhead Brake is a must-have here to keep Eleatic Principle under control when aiming. Ricochet Rounds then helps to add accuracy at safer distances which helps in the current sandbox filled with lethal close range gear.

Moving Target’s added Aim Assist keeps Eleatic Principle feeling sticky when unleashing its high rate of fire. Rangefinder’s added zoom and Aim Assist makes Eleatic Principle lethal at a greater distance while also adding to that sticky feel.

When given the chance, Eleatic Principle is a fun alternative option to slay out across this season's hordes of enemies. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.