How to get the Pond Pals emblem - Destiny 2 Grab your fishing pole and snag the Pond Pals emblem in Destiny 2.

Guardians are no strangers to seeing cool cosmetics and needing to collect them. The Pond Pals emblem brought that reaction from a friend of mine when he saw me rocking it, so I figured it might worth telling others how to get it. Let’s dig in.

How to get the Pond Pals emblem

The Pond Pals emblem is earned by completing the Exotic Angler triumph as part of the Season of the Deep. Completing this triumph will require you to catch each of the four Exotic fish available as part of the new fishing minigame. They are as follows:

Aeonian Alpha-Betta

Whispering Mothcarp

Vexing Placoderm

Kheprian Axehead

Once you’ve caught all four of the Exotic fish, pop into your Journal and navigate to the Season of the Deep triumph page, then open the Fishing section from the bottom. You can claim the Exotic Angler triumph from there.

The emblem should go straight to your inventory so you can equip it, but if you own it and can’t find it, open your Collections. Click on Flair, then Emblems, and you’ll find it on one of the Seasonal pages. Which page depends on how many emblems of that type you own, but it’s there. You can pull the emblem and it will then show up in your inventory.

Now that you know how to get the Pond Pals emblem, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide to find out how to do all the other things Guardians enjoy. Literally all of them. Every one of the things.