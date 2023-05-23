Destiny 2: Season of the Deep campaign walkthrough

Destiny 2: Season of the Deep launched on May 23, 2023. Since there is no major DLC, this serves as the only campaign available in Season 21. The Into the Depths campaign has Guardians returning to Titan where Sloane is waiting. Over the course of the full season and campaign, Guardians will work to uncover the secrets that Titan holds which could help them in their conflict with The Witness.

The Descent

Before you can begin the Into the Depths campaign for Season of the Deep, you must first complete the intro mission called The Descent. This mission will launch automatically the first time you launch Destiny 2 during Season 21. If for some reason you are not launched into it, you can find The Descent mission on the map of the H.E.L.M.

The mission itself is straightforward, requiring players to defeat Taken, Hive, and locate Sloane on Titan. One of the only tricky parts is the Silence the Battlesong objective that requires players to capture three plates. It can get a bit hairy, so Witherhoard is a great option for solo players who need some relief.

The final point where a Guardian could get caught up is the Align the Communication Array puzzle. Simply look down at the little monitor on each dish and notice there is a triangle. The inner part of the triangle represents the sweet spot, so simply interact with each dish until the screen turns from red to blue. When you’re done, it’s smooth sailing.

Into the Depths - Week 1

Speak with Drifter via the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. Complete the Salvage activity. Complete the mission “Operation Thunderbolt” Bring the coral to Sloane in the H.E.L.M. Speak with Sloane via the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. Claim the “Deep Challenger” Seasonal Challenge Wait until next week

The first week of the Into the Depths campaign is an easy one but does introduce players to some of the systems they will see throughout the Season of the Deep. This includes the new Salvage seasonal activity, and a mission called ‘Operation Thunderbolt” shows off the seasonal gameplay loop as far as the campaign is concerned.

Come back next week for the next steps in the Into the Depths quest, but until then visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with Season of the Deep and everything else Guardian related.