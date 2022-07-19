Solstice Triumphs for Flamekeeper Title - Destiny 2 Every Triumph you need to complete to unlock the Flamekeeper Title in Destiny 2 for Solstice.

Unlocking the Flamekeeper Title during Solstice in Destiny 2 is going to take a bit of work. Players should prepare to acquire and upgrade a full set of Candescent armor, play endgame activities, and grind a lot of the Bonfire Bash activity. For those who want something more, it’s also possible to Gild the new Title.

Flamekeeper Title Triumphs

There are 24 Triumphs associated with the Flamekeeper Title in Destiny 2.

There are 24 Triumphs that must be completed to claim the Flamekeeper Title. Players will be able to Gild this Title each season whenever Solstice comes back around. Below is a list of all the Triumphs, including the ones currently locked behind the “Secret Triumph” tile. The information is courtesy of Light.gg.

Bashing Success – Complete the Bonfire Bash activity

Good Ignite – Defeat Ignition Carriers in the Bonfire Bash

Torch the Taken – Defeat Taken in the Bonfire Bash

Fuel for the Fire – Stoke the flames in the Bonfire Bash

Ash Tray – Collect Silver Ash

All Around the Bonfire – Complete the Bonfire Bash activity against all combatant races

Fuel for the Fire II – Stoke more flames in the Bonfire Bash

Fuel for the Fire III – Stoke een more flames in the Bonfire Bash

Like Wildfire – Defeat targets anywhere in the system. Defeating Guardians awards bonus progress.

Pyromania – Defeat combatants with Solar abilities

Superlative – Defeat targets with Super abilities

Fire Power – Defeat combatants or opposing Guardians with Power weapons

Forged in Flame – Defeat opposing Guardians in any activity

Hand Lighter – Defeat targets with Hand Cannons

Shotgun Solstice – Defeat targets with Shotguns

Burn Them Down – Defeat bosses anywhere in the system

Raking the Coals – Complete playlist activities to earn Silver Leaves

Solstice Jubilee – Complete public events on any destination to earn Silver Leaves

Lamplighter – Complete patrols on any destination to earn Silver Leaves

Dare to Dream – Complete runes of the Blind Well or Dares of Eternity to earn Silver Leaves

Brightfall – Complete Vanguard Ops or Nightfalls to earn Silver Leaves

Fires of Competition – Complete matches in Crucible or Gambit playlists to earn Silver Leaves

A Spark in the Dark – Complete Sever missions or rounds of Altars of Sorrow to earn Silver Leaves

In the Hot Seat – Complete activities within the Throne World to earn Silver Leaves

From the Ashes – Upgrade multiple pieces of Candescent armor

Bonfire Dash – Fully stoke the bonfire in the Bonfire Dash activity

In Candescent – While wearing a set of fully rekindled Candescent armor, complete dungeons, raids, Master or Grandmaster Nightfalls, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris

Inextinguishable – Complete the Bonfire Bash activity without dying

Most of these Triumphs will be slowly whittled away at over the course of Solstice. There are a couple that will need some focused attention, like In Candescent and Inextinguishable. However, once all of them are unlocked, the Flamekeeper Title will be yours to rock in Destiny 2. For more guides on other Titles and Seals, stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.