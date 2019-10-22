Destiny 2: Shadowkeep roadmap A look at the Destiny 2: Shadowkeep roadmap, what events lay ahead, when the dungeon will release, and more.

The Destiny 2: Shadowkeep roadmap is full of exciting content. Players have plenty to sink their teeth into, including harder Nightmare Hunts, a Halloween event, a new dungeon, as well as raid challenges and Exotic quests.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep roadmap

Prior to the release of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Bungie unveiled a roadmap showing players what to expect for the rest of the season. The Season of the Undying is the current season, focusing on the Vex through Vex Invasions and the Vex Offensive activity. You can check out the Shadowkeep roadmap below.

The Shadowkeep roadmap is full of Exotic weapon quests, Nightmare Hunt updates, a brand new dungeon, raid challenges, and Festival of the Lost.

October 5 – Garden of Salvation raid launch and Vex Offensive begins

October 8 – Hero Nightmare Hunts

October 15 – Legend Nightmare Hunts and Iron Banner

October 22 – Leviathan’s Breath Exotic quest and Master Nightmare Hunts

October 29 to November 19 – Festival of the Lost

October 29 – Xenophage Exotic quest, dungeon launch, and New PVP Mode: Momentum Control

November 5 – Garden of Salvation raid challenge unlocked

November 19 – Vex Offensive: Final Assault

Probably the most eye-catching events listed in the Shadowkeep roadmap are the new dungeon launch, Leviathan’s Breath Exotic Bow quest, Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun quest, the Garden of Salvation raid challenges, and the Vex Offensive: Final Assault.

The increasing difficulty of the Nightmare Hunts should provide players a nice way to chase Powerful gear tiers. As for the Festival of the Lost and Momentum Control mode, they should offer enough new things to keep players logging in each week to get their Destiny 2 hit.

At the moment, Season of the Undying (which was included with Shadowkeep) is set to last through to November. While no set date has been announced for when the next season starts, a look at the Season Pass shows a countdown. Based on this, players should be expecting to hear something about the next season sometime at the start of December.

In the meantime, there’s plenty in the Shadowkeep roadmap to keep players invested in Destiny 2 for the foreseeable future. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide, we’ve been hard at work gathering all the information we can and crafting guides to answer your every question.