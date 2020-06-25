Destiny 2 Key Bindings and Key Mapping Destiny 2 key bindings, key mapping and controls for PC.

While most PC games tend to have a few key bindings and key mapping choices in common, there are always one or two odd selections that throw the player off. Luckily, Destiny 2 follows most of the norms in the PC gaming world, but not all of them. That’s why we’ve got the Destiny 2 key bindings for you to browse through, and instructions to help you change whatever it is that you don’t like.

Destiny 2 Key Bindings

Most of what you’d expect from the Destiny 2 key bindings are in place. Movement is handled through WASD, Shift is your sprint and Ctrl is your crouch. You can use the Mouse Wheel to switch weapons, aim down sight with Right Mouse and fire your weapon with Left Mouse.

There are some oddities, though. A few people I played with had a hard time adjusting to the C key being used for melee when they were used to that being F. By default, the F key is used for your Super Ability. If you don’t like that setup you could swap them. Myself, I’m a fan of the Middle Mouse Button, so I tied my Super Ability to that and switched my melee to F. Honestly, it’s whatever works for you, and for the most part the key bindings and key mapping are fully customizable. For a further breakdown of the default controls, check out the table we've included below.

Action Keybinding Common Controls Forward W Left A Back S Right D Finisher / Player Higlight G Emote 1 Up Arrow Emote 2 Down Arrow Emote 3 Left Arrow Emote 4 Right Arrow Push-To-Talk T Return to Orbit / Abort Activity O Character Controls Fire Weapon LMB Reload R Melee C Hold Zoom RMB Toggle Zoom Unbound by default Light Attack LMB Heavy Attack RMB Block C Jump Spacebar Hold Sprint Unbound by default Toggle Sprint Shift Hold Crouch Unbound by default Toggle Crouch Control Class Ability V Air Move X Interact E Grenade Q Super F Switch to Kinetic Weapon 1 Switch to Energy Weapon 2 Switch to Power Weapon 3 Switch Weapon Tilde Next Weapon Up MMB Previous Weapon Down MMB Vehicle Controls Primary Weapon Fire LMB Secondary Weapon Fire E Zoom RMB Boost RMB Brake Shift Exit Vehicle Space UI Shortcuts Deploy Ghost Tab Open Director M Open Director - Quests Unbound by default Open Director - Roster U Open Director - Seasons Unbound by default Open Director - Clans Unbound by default Open Director - Collections Unbound by default Open Director - Triumphs Unbound by default Open Start Menu - Character I Open Start Menu - Inventory Unbound by default Open Start Menu - Settings Unbound by default

Destiny 2 Key Mapping

If you’re not happy with the way the keys are mapped in Destiny 2 on PC, you can change them. To do this, press Esc on your keyboard and choose Open Settings. You can then click on Key Mapping. Not only will this show you the current mapping of keys, it will also allow you to change them however you see fit. For example, I changed my Grenade to the G key.

To change a specific key mapping, click on the key binding that you don’t like, then press the key (or click the mouse button) you wish to change it to. If there are no conflicts with other currently bound keys, you should be good to go. And, you can always reset it to the default if you get too turned around.

