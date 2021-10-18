New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Braytech Werewolf god roll - Destiny 2

Find the right Braytech Werewolf god roll for your playstyle in Destiny 2, including one for PvE and another for PvP.
Sam Chandler
4

Braytech Werewolf returns each year in Destiny 2, and players are once again looking for the best god roll for PvE and PvP. Players can farm the perfect Braytech Werewolf god roll thanks to the seasonal event, Festival of the Lost, so here are the perks you should be looking for.

Braytech Werewolf god roll

braytech werewolf curated roll destiny 2
The Braytech Werewolf Curated Roll features Fourth Time's the Charm, which is great for PvE but not so ideal for PvP.

Before we dive into the specific perks, it’s important to discuss the type of weapon Braytech Werewolf is. This is a Precision Frame weapon with a 450RPM, much like its cousin Horror Story (also available during the event), meaning its recoil pattern is near-vertical. Due to this, a Counterbalance Stock mod is not needed. It’s got fairly consistent stats across the board, so you’ll likely only want to focus on two areas: Range and Stability. Keep your eyes peeled for a Jurassic Green god roll while you’re farming.

Braytech Werewolf PvP god roll

destiny 2 braytech werewolf god roll pvp
Here is one option for a Braytech Werewolf god roll for PvP. Image: D2 Gunsmith.

As mentioned above, Braytech Werewolf starts out strong stat-wise, so a PvE god roll is going to lean into those strengths a bit more. Though you don’t need to worry too much about Stability, the gun can roll with perks that boost both stats.

Here are the PvP god roll perks for Braytech Werewolf:

  • Barrel: Smallbore (Stability +6, Range +6)
  • Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +5)
  • Perk 1: Dynamic Sway Reduction
  • Perk 2: Elemental Capacitor
  • Masterwork: Range
  • Mod: Targeting Adjuster

Smallbore and Ricochet Rounds both work in conjunction with a Range mod to boost the Range and Stability stats. Throw on Dynamic Sway Reduction and the gun’s accuracy and range will only increase. Targeting Adjuster will assist you in nailing those headshots from your longer effective range.

As for the final column, there are a few great perks to choose. Things like Tap the Trigger offer a great boost to stability and accuracy, Eye of the Storm improves accuracy and handling as your health decreases, while Vorpal Weapon will help you gun down a Guardian in their Super. However, Elemental Capacitor offers some significant boosts based on your subclass of choice. If you’re using Arc you can enjoy near-max handling and Void sees a Stability stat near its maximum. In the event you’re not using Arc or Void, opt for a different perk here.

Braytech Werewolf PvE god roll

destiny 2 braytech werewolf god roll pve
Consider this Braytech Werewolf god roll for PvE. Image: D2 Gunsmith.

For PvE, a BrayTech Werewolf god roll is going to utilize perks that boost its damage and keeps you hitting enemies for longer. However, it’s worth keeping a lot of the Range and Stability boosting perks just to make it feel a bit more useful at longer ranges.

  • Barrel: Smallbore (Stability +6, Range +6)
  • Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +5)
  • Perk 1: Fourth Time’s the Charm
  • Perk 2: Swashbuckler
  • Masterwork: Range
  • Mod: Minor Spec

The Barrel, Magazine and Masterwork will all be working together to increase the gun’s Range stat while giving a bit of love to the Stability. For the perks, there aren’t a whole lot of stellar PvE options, though Fourth Time’s the Charm does stand out as a winner for targeting tougher foes. In the final column, Swashbuckler continues to be great for a damage increase, especially if you can nail that melee defeat.

Whether you want one for PvE or PvP, there’s a Braytech Werewolf god roll out there for you. What are your god roll recommendations for this particular weapon? Take a gander at the Destiny 2 Guide for more weapon god rolls and collectible guides.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 18, 2021 10:50 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Braytech Werewolf god roll - Destiny 2

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 19, 2021 12:09 AM

      I went and looked up "Elemental Capacitor" to find out what the dillyo if you had Solar (Enhanced Reload Speed); this also reminded me there's now a 4th element: Stasis (Moderate Recoil Control & Increase Move During ADS), which I haven't even played with yet.
      I would have liked to have that info in the article. I mean I actually think the Stasis Elemental Capacitor bonuses sound decent.

      I still read these and haven't played since like Feb or something. And *that* was a one-time since 2020.

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        October 19, 2021 12:32 AM

        Fair point mate! I'll add it in. Elemental Cap is pretty interesting, though I don't know that better reload speed is going to outweigh the boost the other elements bring to the table. The Stasis boost is cool, but the gun can already roll with Dynamic Sway Reduction. But as always, these are all personal preferences haha

        • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 19, 2021 12:54 AM

          Yeah I generally prefer anything to reload SPEED. Some of the other reload mechanics on other perks are cool though.

Hello, Meet Lola