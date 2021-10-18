Braytech Werewolf god roll - Destiny 2 Find the right Braytech Werewolf god roll for your playstyle in Destiny 2, including one for PvE and another for PvP.

Braytech Werewolf returns each year in Destiny 2, and players are once again looking for the best god roll for PvE and PvP. Players can farm the perfect Braytech Werewolf god roll thanks to the seasonal event, Festival of the Lost, so here are the perks you should be looking for.

Braytech Werewolf god roll

The Braytech Werewolf Curated Roll features Fourth Time's the Charm, which is great for PvE but not so ideal for PvP.

Before we dive into the specific perks, it’s important to discuss the type of weapon Braytech Werewolf is. This is a Precision Frame weapon with a 450RPM, much like its cousin Horror Story (also available during the event), meaning its recoil pattern is near-vertical. Due to this, a Counterbalance Stock mod is not needed. It’s got fairly consistent stats across the board, so you’ll likely only want to focus on two areas: Range and Stability. Keep your eyes peeled for a Jurassic Green god roll while you’re farming.

Braytech Werewolf PvP god roll

Here is one option for a Braytech Werewolf god roll for PvP. Image: D2 Gunsmith.

As mentioned above, Braytech Werewolf starts out strong stat-wise, so a PvE god roll is going to lean into those strengths a bit more. Though you don’t need to worry too much about Stability, the gun can roll with perks that boost both stats.

Here are the PvP god roll perks for Braytech Werewolf:

Barrel: Smallbore (Stability +6, Range +6)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +5)

Perk 1: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Perk 2: Elemental Capacitor

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Targeting Adjuster

Smallbore and Ricochet Rounds both work in conjunction with a Range mod to boost the Range and Stability stats. Throw on Dynamic Sway Reduction and the gun’s accuracy and range will only increase. Targeting Adjuster will assist you in nailing those headshots from your longer effective range.

As for the final column, there are a few great perks to choose. Things like Tap the Trigger offer a great boost to stability and accuracy, Eye of the Storm improves accuracy and handling as your health decreases, while Vorpal Weapon will help you gun down a Guardian in their Super. However, Elemental Capacitor offers some significant boosts based on your subclass of choice. If you’re using Arc you can enjoy near-max handling and Void sees a Stability stat near its maximum. In the event you’re not using Arc or Void, opt for a different perk here.

Braytech Werewolf PvE god roll

Consider this Braytech Werewolf god roll for PvE. Image: D2 Gunsmith.

For PvE, a BrayTech Werewolf god roll is going to utilize perks that boost its damage and keeps you hitting enemies for longer. However, it’s worth keeping a lot of the Range and Stability boosting perks just to make it feel a bit more useful at longer ranges.

Barrel: Smallbore (Stability +6, Range +6)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +5)

Perk 1: Fourth Time’s the Charm

Perk 2: Swashbuckler

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Minor Spec

The Barrel, Magazine and Masterwork will all be working together to increase the gun’s Range stat while giving a bit of love to the Stability. For the perks, there aren’t a whole lot of stellar PvE options, though Fourth Time’s the Charm does stand out as a winner for targeting tougher foes. In the final column, Swashbuckler continues to be great for a damage increase, especially if you can nail that melee defeat.

Whether you want one for PvE or PvP, there’s a Braytech Werewolf god roll out there for you. What are your god roll recommendations for this particular weapon? Take a gander at the Destiny 2 Guide for more weapon god rolls and collectible guides.