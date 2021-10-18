Horror Story god roll - Destiny 2 Here are a few Horror Story god roll options you might want to consider for PvE and PvP content in Destiny 2.

Horror Story is on the menu in Destiny 2 as part of Festival of the Lost. Those that are finding thie Kinetic Auto Rifle are also discovering it can roll with a whole lot of different perks. Finding a Horror Story god roll, one for PvE and PvP, is going to be a task, but there are plenty of options regardless of your playstyle.

Horror Story god roll

The Curated Roll for Horror Story could very well be your personal god roll. Killing Wind and Slideways are excellent choices.

Horror Story is a Precision Frame Kinetic Auto Rifle, which means its recoil pattern is more vertical. This immediately means a mod like Counterbalance Stock isn’t really needed, as it can’t make the gun shoot exactly vertical. However, it does offer a slight boost – so throw one on if you want. As for the rate of fire, Horror Story sits as a 450RPM gun, which makes it one of the slower rifles out there. While you’re out there farming, make sure you’re also looking for a Braytech Werewolf and Jurassic Green god roll.

Horror Story PvP god roll

Here's one Horror Story PvP god roll. Image: D2 Gunsmith.

Horror Story already has a competitive Range stat, but we can do better. A PvP god roll will focus on boosting that Range stat higher. Because it is a slower RPM, you don’t need to worry too much about Stability.

Here are the PvP god roll perks for Horror Story:

Scope: Red Dot Micro (Range +8, Handling +7, Zoom +2)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (Range +9)

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Moving Target

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Targeting Adjuster

Unlike other Auto Rifles out there, Horror Story features various scopes, and of those, Red Dot Micro is a top pick. This increases the Range and Handling stat, pushing out that bullet drop off and granting more aim assistance. To make the Range stat even better, Killing Wind is an obvious winner in Crucible, which also improves the gun’s Handling. Throw on Moving Target and Targeting Adjuster, and those headshots will be easier to hit.

Horror Story PvE god roll

Take a look at this Horror Story god roll for PvE. Image: D2 Gunsmith.

A Horror Story god roll for PvE is going to be much the same as the PvP version, albeit with slightly different perks and a different mod. The idea here is to knock out low-tier adds quickly, keep your magazine full, and keep your grenade charged.

Here are the perks for a god roll PvE Horror Story:

Scope: Red Dot Micro (Range +8, Handling +7, Zoom +2)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (Range +9)

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Demolitionist

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Minor Spec

Again, the focus here is maximising the gun’s Range stat. Stability isn’t a huge problem here when you consider the Horror Story’s RPM. Subsistence remains a great choice, though you could go for Outlaw for a similar effect (having your mag filled quickly). Throw on Demolitionist and you’ll have your grenade up more often or throw a grenade to refill the magazine.

There you have it, my personal picks for a Horror Story god roll for PvP and PvE. What are you hoping to get on your drops this Festival of the Lost season in Destiny 2? Check out the Destiny 2 Guide for a whole lot of other weapon god roll recommendations.