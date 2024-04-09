Whispers of the Taken quests - Destiny 2 Craft your perfect Whisper of the Worm by completing all three Whispers of the Taken quests in Destiny 2, which involves destroying special Taken Blights.

Whispers of the Taken are a series of quests in Destiny 2 that has players delving into the Legend version of The Whisper mission to unlock perks for crafting their Whisper of the Worm Exotic Sniper. While most of these quest steps are straight forward, the one that will cause players problem is step 2: destroy Taken Blights. The good news is the quest is not bugged, the bad news is that they’re not the Taken Blights you’re thinking of.

Note: Only the Whisper of the Worm Exotic Sniper Rifle can destroy the special Taken Blights in the Whispers of the Taken quests.

Whispers of the Taken 1 – Field Prep

The first Whispers of the Taken quest rewards Field Prep upon its completion. This is arguably the best option given how much it expands the reserve ammo and the dramatic increase to reload speed. For the Taken Essence, you can easily do this in the mission itself or in a Lost Sector that has Taken enemies.

Defeat Taken and collect 10 Taken Essence Destroy the first set of Taken Blights in The Whisper on Legend difficulty Complete The Whisper on Legend difficulty Return to Eris Morn

The Taken Blights in the Whispers of the Taken are not normal blights, they’re more like glowing orbs. The first set is located in the starting area, right before you jump up to the Taken Phalanx and drop down the hole.

Before you shoot the Vex cube to summon the platforms up to the Taken Phalanx and the hole, look down to the right to spot the unique Taken Blights.

Source: Shacknews

Instead of jumping up to where the Taken Phalanx is, look down to the right to see the white, glowing Taken Blight. Shoot the Taken Blights with Whisper of the Worm to destroy them. Destroying one will make the next one appear. The second is behind the trees and the last is up high in the branches.

Whispers of the Taken 2 – No Distractions

Whispers of the Taken 2, though currently unavailable, presumably unlocks the next perk: No Distractions.

Defeat Taken using Whisper of the Worm to collect Taken Essence Destroy the second set of Taken Blights in The Whisper on Legend difficulty Complete The Whisper on Legend difficulty Return to Eris Morn

Developing...

Whispers of the Taken 3 – Enlightened Action

Whispers of the Taken 3 is the last quest for the perks and will likely unlock Enlightened Action.

Defeat Taken using precision hits with Whisper of the Worm to collect Taken Essence Destroy the final set of Taken Blights in The Whisper on Legend difficulty Complete The Whisper on Legend difficulty Return to Eris Morn

Developing...

Completing all of the Whispers of the Taken quests will reward you with all three perks: Field Prep, No Distractions, and Enlightened Action. These can replace Muligen when you go to craft your own special version of Whisper of the Worm. Remember you will also need to level up the gun by using it or using Enhancement Cores. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with Into the Light and other Exotic missions.