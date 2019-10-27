Memory of Toland, the Shattered - Destiny 2 Learn how to complete the Memory of Toland, the Shattered, a quest given by Eris Morn in Destiny 2.

The Memory of Toland, the Shattered, is a small quest in Destiny 2. Much like the other Memory quests from Eris Morn, this one rewards a Powerful item which will help players on their way to max Power during Season of the Undying.

Memory of Toland, the Shattered

After completing the Luna's Recall, Eris Morn will offer you a Memory, one of which is the Memory of Toland, the Shattered.

Each week, Eris Morn offers a new quest. These are called Memory Pursuits, and the latest is Memory of Toland, the Shattered. This quest has you repairing a journal of Toland’s by defeating Hive across the Moon.

Step 1: Defeat a Trove Guardian and loot its chest

The Trove Guardian can be found in three places over the Moon, though the easiest one to locate is in Anchor of Light.

Trove Guardians can be found around the Hellmouth, Archer’s Line, and Anchor of Light. These are named Hive Knights that protect a hidden path. Find the Knight, defeat it, and climb along the path to the treasure. Inside the chest is Toland, the Shattered’s notes.

Step 2: Collect pages by defeating Hive with a Relic sword

The stronger the enemy, the more pages they will drop. Try to defeat yellow health-bar Hive.

Next up you will need to kill Hive using a Hive Relic sword. Each enemy you kill with this sword should drop a page of Toland’s journal. The best way to complete this step is to participate in Warsat Public Events on the Moon. Kill the Knights that spawn, grab their sword, and kill the wave of Hive units that get dropped off by the Tomb ship.

Step 3: Return to Eris Morn

Speak with Eris to complete the Memory of Toland, the Shattered. Then claim your reward from the nearby chest.

With all the pages of Toland’s journal recovered, return to Eris Morn in the passages below the Moon. This area can be reached using the portal at Sanctuary. Approach Eris, hand over the journal of Toland, the Shattered, and listen to what she has to say. You can also choose to “Hear more” if you want some more story.

Step 4: Claim your reward

After listening to Eris speak, you will receive the final quest step, which is to claim your reward. Find the chest near the balcony and open it to receive a Powerful item. This reward is one of the new Powerful gear tiers introduced with Destiny 2: Shadowkeep.

With the Memory of Toland, the Shattered completed, you can return to your grind to get as much Power as possible before the end of the season. Take a gander at the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more quest walkthroughs.