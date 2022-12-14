Rose god roll - Destiny 2 Rose returns as the new must-have PVP Hand Cannon.

Season of the Seraph has brought big changes to the Crucible with the Competitive PVP playlist revamp and this is where the focus for Guardians to collect the returning Rose Hand Cannon stands.

First introduced in Season of Opulence and later sunset, Rose is a Lightweight Frame Hand Cannon. The same frame as fan favorite, Midnight Coup. Rose is also the first Lightweight 140RPM so well worth the time to add to your arsenal.

PVP Rose god roll

Rose god roll - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (While continuously moving: After 2 seconds: 5 Stability, 5 Handling, and 5 Reload at x1 Stack. After 10 seconds: 15 Stability, 15 Handling and 15 Reload at x2 Stacks) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) Grip Smooth Grip (Stability +5, Handling +5) Masterwork Range OR Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster

Because it boasts a Lightweight Frame, meaning faster movement and handling while equipped, it is essential to cash in on those movement boosts. The meta isn’t favouring Hand Cannons at the moment so pushing Rose to do what it does best is essential.

Smallbore to push out the Range and added Stability to keep the gunplay consistent makes this a balanced Barrel to aim for. Paired with Accurized Rounds, this helps keep you engaged at safer distances and able to dip out of an engagement faster with the added movement.

Perpetual Motion adds to the movement mantra. If you love to run and gun, this works for that playstyle. Also, those aggressive players pushing from duel to duel will get the best benefits from this.

Explosive Payload helps the Range drop off giving it extra dimension while also causing your opponents grief with the added flinch. This is a real difference maker in a duel, especially now Hand Cannons have been toned down and we see faster firing weapons getting more usage.

PVE Rose god roll

Rose god roll - PVE Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +1) Perk 1 Rapid Hit ( 5 | 30 | 35 | 45 | 60 Reload Speed Stat - 0.99x | 0.97x | 0.96x | 0.94x | 0.93x Reload Duration Scalar - 2 | 12 | 14 | 18 | 25 Stability) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact) OR Vorpal (20 percent damage Increase against Bosses, Minibosses, and Vehicles. Grip Smooth Grip (Stability +5, Handling +5) Masterwork Range OR Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor OR Major Spec (Both a 7.7 percent damage increase)

Smallbore is a solid all-rounder and the bump to Stability and Range work well even in PVE. Tactical Mag gives an extra bullet which is an added bonus alongside the improvement to Stability and Reload Speed. This is a great pairing with Rapid Hit as the functions bounce off each other for added Stability and Reload, rewarding an accurate Guardian.

Explosive Payload is great this season due to the Hand Cannon Unstoppable Champion mod. Providing extra damage from the explosions created on hits within a small radius which can damage grouped up enemies. Vorpal can be just as effective in PVE when dealing with higher end enemies and provides excellent synergy with Rapid Hit. Powerful shots and top end Reload Speed are essential to bringing damage.

How to get Rose

You are guaranteed a randomly rolled Rose Hand Cannon just for completing the seven placement matches in either Freelance or the regular Competitive playlist. After that, Rose becomes a character-based random drop for completing Crucible weekly challenges. This means you are able to obtain a maximum of three per week, one for each Guardian.

You can do seven placement matches on all three of your Guardians so with that in mind, that’s a guaranteed Rose per character.

Rose is a Hand Cannon made for PVP play with its available perks. It’s definitely geared toward speed with its Lightweight Frame and consistency when engaged in a gunfight so there’s something for every player to enjoy in both PVE and PVP.

If you are chasing Rose, remember you only need to complete seven Competitive matches for a guaranteed drop and this works across all three characters if you have that available. Once your seven games are done, further Rose drops are only for completing weekly PVP challenges.