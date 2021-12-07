How to start Grasp of Avarice dungeon - Destiny 2 Discover where to find and how to unlock the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2.

The Grasp of Avarice is the new dungeon in Destiny 2 and to play it, Guardians will first need to unlock it. The good news is that starting the Grasp of Avarice is quick, as you’ll only need to do a little bit of work before access is granted.

How to start Grasp of Avarice dungeon

Find the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in the Eternity node.

The Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2 is found in the Eternity node in the Director. This node appears as a black hole with light swirling around it and is located to the right of the Tower and below the Moon icon. Select it and use the icon on the left to launch the Grasp of Avarice.

However, before you can start the Grasp of Avarice, you must first unlock it. In order to do this, you must have the quest, And Out Fly the Wolves, in your inventory. This quest is what you need to unlock Gjallarhorn.

You must have the quest, And Out Fly the Wolves, in your inventory to be able to start the Grasp of Avarice dungeon for the first time.

Once you have the quest in your inventory, you will be able to launch the dungeon. The dungeon has a recommended Power of 1310 – so it is quite below the max Power level for Season of the Lost. In saying this, expect a decent challenge as the enemies will increase in Power as you progress through the activity.

Unlocking and starting the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2 requires the quest, And Out Fly the Wolves. This quest is the one you'll be using to unlock the mighty Gjallarhorn.