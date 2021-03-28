Where is the H.E.L.M. in Destiny 2? Discover the location of the H.E.L.M. so you can access it and start working through new quests in Destiny 2.

There are a lot of locations to find in Destiny 2 and one of the newest additions is the H.E.L.M. This new area was added with Season of the Chosen and has a lot of players wondering, “Where is the H.E.L.M.?” Given that the Tower doesn’t appear to have expanded, and given there is no way to walk there from the courtyard, locating the H.E.L.M. can give some Guardians a moment’s pause.

Where is the H.E.L.M.?

To find the location of the H.E.L.M. in Destiny 2, simply open the map of the Tower. The H.E.L.M. can be found as a fast travel point on the map, directly above the Bazaar on the left-hand side. During Season of the Chosen, it appears as a banner with the Chosen emblem.

The H.E.L.M. fast travel point is found at the top of the Tower map in Destiny 2.

In order to enter the H.E.L.M. and interact with the War Table (an important step after you’ve earned War Table reputation), you will need to select the banner via the Tower map. Just mouse-over the banner, hit the confirmation button, and then select Launch. You will fly into this self-contained area and be able to access the War Table and complete various quest steps.

It’s worth noting that this area cannot be accessed from any other location in the game. That is to say, you can’t walk there from somewhere else in the Tower. Thankfully, the H.E.L.M. contains everything you need, including access to the Vault and the Postmaster, so you don’t need to be fast traveling back and forth between different areas of the Tower. Unfortunately, you cannot access Vendors while in the H.E.L.M., such as Banshee-44, Zavala, or the limited-time Vendors like Saint-14 or Lord Saladin.

Now that you know where to find the HELM in Destiny 2 and what it contains, hopefully you can have a better time at pushing through all that Season of the Chosen content. There are plenty of Triumphs to unlock this season, a wealth of Seasonal Challenges, and new Exotics to farm in the Legend Lost Sectors. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more helpful content on your journey to defeating the Darkness.