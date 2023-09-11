Oversoul Edict god roll - Destiny 2 This Pulse Rifle shines bright amongst the darkness of Crota's pit.

Crota’s End has returned to Destiny 2 alongside Season of the Witch. Oversoul Edict joins this reprised raid and has potential to be one of the best weapons to pull from this endgame activity. Oversoul Edict is an Arc, 540 RPM, Rapid-Fire Frame, Pulse Rifle, and has some unique perk interactions which work great across PvE and also can be focused toward strong PvP focused rolls.

How to get Oversoul Edict

Oversoul Edict is a random reward from the Crota’s End raid for completions of the bridge and Ir Yut encounters. It can also drop from Crota’s bonus red border chest. We’ve got our Crota’s End loot table to help you locate the other weapons on offer.

Once in your collections, further rolls can be purchased from the final chest using Spoils of Conquest or as a chance from the secret chests found across the Crota’s End raid. Oversoul Edict can be crafted, unlocking enhanced perks. Find five with Deepsight Resonance to be able to create your own on the crafting table.

PvP - Oversoul Edict god roll

Oversoul Edict has erratic recoil so reining that in then building towards Stability will give it the best advantages when battling your opponents.

Oversoul Edict - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Keep Away (If no enemies are within 15 meters: grants Range +10, Reload +30, and narrows the Accuracy Cone by five percent) Perk 2 Headseeker (After dealing non-precision weapon damage: increases precision multiplier by 0.11 and Aim Assist. Buff lasts 0.55 seconds. Dealing additional Non-Precision Damage refreshes the timer) Origin Trait Cursed Thrall (After defeating a target with a melee, final blows with this weapon cause targets to explode) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

Arrowhead Brake is the most efficient Barrel at controlling Recoil. This offers the greatest tightening of the stat while also boosting Handling for a snappier feel. Ricochet Rounds then comes in to further improve Stability while pushing the Range to allow Oversoul Edict to perform well at greater distances.

Keep Away is still a relatively new perk to the sandbox and gives Oversoul Edict something other Rapid-Fire Frame Pulse Rifles don’t have and that is its ability to reduce its own Accuracy Cone, ensuring it is even more lethal at Ranges over 15 meters. This can easily get the drop on your enemies with how fast Oversoul Edict fires, making quick work of incoming threats. Headseeker then rounds this off by making Oversoul Edict more forgiving during fights. Ensuring extra damage on headshots after hitting a bodyshot is the perfect combination for a Pulse Rifle and its bursts fire nature.

PvE - Oversoul Edict god roll

Oversoul Edict’s Recoil is incredibly wide so even with the more forgiving nature of PvE, control when firing and Stability boosts are what take this weapon to the next level.

Oversoul Edict - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent grenade ability energy. Throwing a grenade refills this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Sword Logic (Weapon kills grant stacks. The number of stacks and buff duration are tied to the highest enemy rank killed since activation. Up to four stacks. Minors: one stack for 5.5 seconds. Elites: two stacks for 7.5 seconds. Minibosses: three stacks for 10.5 seconds. Bosses: four stacks for 15.5 seconds. Damage increase per stack: 15 percent|25 percent|35 percent|50 percent. Additional kills refresh the buff duration tied to the highest enemy rank killed) Origin Trait Cursed Thrall (After defeating a target with a melee, final blows with this weapon cause targets to explode) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start with Arrowhead Brake to improve the Recoil Direction stat. This ensures a more vertical blast when firing and lowers the directional pull on follow-up shots. Ricochet Rounds then gives the much needed Stability boost. This pushes Oversoul Edict to fire much more laser-like, which is what fast-firing weapons need to feel decent in PVE.

The best combination to go for in the perk slots starts with Demolitionist. Each kill refunds grenade energy and the magazine refill after throwing a grenade feeds into the Sword Logic perk, something only available on Crota’s End weapons.

Sword Logic increases the damage of the weapon with each kill, up to five stacks. Because throwing a grenade will proc Demolitionist and refill the magazine, you won’t need to slow down your killing spree with a reload. With stronger foes rewarding higher damage bonuses, this god roll really shines in Gambit where invaders count toward the perk.

An honorable mention to Voltshot. If you want to build Oversoul Edict for mob clearing purposes, Voltshot interacts with the Origin Trait, Cursed Thrall, to devastating effect. Kills from the Voltshot Arc chain cause the Cursed Thrall explosion. The arcing lightning and explosions will clear the battlefield with ease.

Oversoul Edict is a contender for the best Crota's End weapon and well worth a trip into the Hellmouth.