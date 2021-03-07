Mantle of Battle Harmony Exotic chest - Destiny 2 Mantle of Battle Harmony is a unique Exotic Warlock chest piece that will drastically change how you play this class in Destiny 2.

Mantle of Battle Harmony is a new Exotic chest piece for Warlocks in Destiny 2. This Exotic was added during Season of the Chosen and focuses on quick Super generation and an increase to damage at the cost of not using your Super. Ultimately, it’s an interesting Exotic that gives players a unique way to utilize their builds. Here’s what you need to know about Mantle of Battle Harmony.

Mantle of Battle Harmony

Mantle of Battle Harmony makes it so that you get an increase in power if you sit on your Super and don’t use it. As far as Exotics go, this is certainly a unique angle, given that most Exotics focus on encouraging the user to use their Super as much as possible.

Absorption Cells

Match your weapons to your Super and enjoy more Super energy and better damage output.

Absorption Cells is the Exotic perk on Mantle of Battle Harmony. This perk focuses on Super energy generation as well as increasing weapon damage when your Super is full.

Takedowns with weapons that have a damage type matching your subclass element grant you Super energy. While your Super energy is full, you instead gain a temporary bonus to weapon damage of the type matching your subclass element.

The goal of Mantle of Battle Harmony is to get your Super full and then benefit from the damage increase. This puts some Warlocks into a similar situation that occurred in Destiny 1, where Sunsingers didn’t want to use their Supers as it meant potentially wasting a revive. Bungie capitalized on this with Tlaloc, a Scout Rifle that improved when your Super was full.

When to use Mantle of Battle Harmony

A Dawnblade Warlock will want to focus on Solar weapons, like the Code Duello which can drop with Chain Reaction - more Solar kills!

Mantle of Battle Harmony is going to be most useful to those players that don’t mind sitting on their Super. This can be helpful during Strikes where you don’t want to use a Super for add-clear, instead opting to save it for the boss fight. What this amounts to is you gaining bonus damage for the whole Strike, up until the point you decide to use your Super.

Another shining moment would be during raids like the Deep Stone Crypt. Encounters in the raid often have an ebb and flow that doesn’t necessitate the use of Supers, unless it’s for add-clear or boss damage. If you find that you’re the type of player to hold off on using your Super, then this should ensure you at least get something for being conservative.

Solar defeats work well in conjunction with some of the Warmind Cell mods.

In saying this, the Mantle of Battle Harmony obviously relies on using weapons that match your subclass. Dawnblade Warlocks might have a bit of fun with this, especially given how well Solar kills gel with Warmind Cell mods. Because of this focus on elemental type, the Mantle of Battle Harmony really helps those who are hyper focused on their builds.

How to get Mantle of Battle Harmony

Thankfully, there is a way to farm Mantle of Battle Harmony. This Exotic armor can be acquired from Legend and Master Lost Sectors. Check which day of the rotation rewards the chest piece and get to farming the encounter!

Mantle of Battle Harmony lore

There is no strength in letting go.

Crash Site, Nessus Terrae, Day Two ** Panesh could see the Cabal warrior's eye pressed against the gap in the torn metal hull. The frigate crash had trapped them both in the wreckage, and only a haphazard cascade of heavy metal beams separated the two. The Cabal had an entire length of hallway to prowl, yet here she was again, her rumbling voice filling the space where the Lightbearer was crouched. "Do you truly think you could do it?" she asked. "I am curious." Panesh shrugged. "Sure. You're a big target. I'd shoot until you stopped moving." "No," she snarled. "In a real fight, with blades. No guns, no Light-magic." "Vargessus," Panesh said patiently, "you're five times my size. Guns and Light-magic are my only choices here." Vargessus pulled back from the opening in disgust. "Cowards. Your kind relies too much on your magic." She paced in her hallway like a caged animal. "It gives you the luxury to be soft." She was interrupted by a metallic twang from somewhere far above them. For a moment, the steady dripping of foul, brackish water in the corner of Panesh's cell became a weak stream. He pushed his empty helmet beneath the flow. "The Light gives us the freedom to accomplish great things," Panesh said. He laid one of his metal greaves flat on the ground and carefully poured half of the water into it. "The best of us can be strong just by holding that power inside us—we don't have to let it out." Panesh slid the makeshift trough under the lowest beam and into the corridor. There was a quiet moment as the two survivors drank. "Ignovun, the leader of Empress Caiatl's fleet?" Vargessus grumbled. "His helm was crafted by Psions and contains their very will. It grants him power over flame." "What does he do with that power?" Panesh could hear the shrug in Vargessus' voice: "He kills." Panesh chuckled and his stomach cramped in protest. He drew his knees up to his body. "Right now, I'd fight the empress herself for something to eat," he groaned. There was a rustling near the collapsed beams. Panesh looked up as a thick finger pushed a chunk of fatty meat ration through a gap in the metal. "There. Eat," said Vargessus. "I want you strong when I kill you."

The Mantle of Battle Harmony is a unique Exotic Warlock chest piece that rewards the player that likes to avoid using their Super. With the right weapons, you can charge up a Super rather quickly and then reap the bonus damage of your weapons that match your subclass element.