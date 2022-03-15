What We Survive Iron Banner Season 16 quest guide - Destiny 2 Here are all the steps and requirements to complete the Season 16 Iron Banner quest in Destiny 2.

The Iron Banner is back in Season 16, and with it comes a new quest to complete. This quest consists of multiple steps and lots of objectives, and players will be able to grab the Frontier’s Cry Hand Cannon and Razor’s Edge Sword during the weeks the Iron Banner is active. Below, I’ll outline each of the steps and objectives, helping you get this one out of the way as efficiently as you can.

Last updated: March 15, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. EDT. This quest will be updated throughout the day until it is complete.

Iron Banner quest: What We Survive

What We Survive is the Iron Banner Season 16 quest. It consists of five steps, and each step typically has three objectives to move on to the next. Below are all five steps and their objectives.

Step 1: Flame in the Forest

The first step is straightforward, requiring some rather simple objectives to be completed. It will reward you with

Defeat Guardians: 0/30

Capture zones: 0/10

Void/Solar final blows: 0/15

Step 2: Blood for Bread

The second step continues to take it easy on you unless you hate Hand Cannons.

Complete Iron Banner matches: 0/6

Capture zones: 0/20

Hand Cannon final blows: 0/15

Step 3: Lessons Well-Learned

Here's where things get a little wild. I can't wait to see the feedback on this one.

Defeat Guardians: 0/100

Capture zones: 0/30

Sniper Rifle/Glaive final blows: 0/10

Step 4: Iron Will

Since nobody is going to want to deal with finding Heavy, let's assume there will be lots of punching during this Iron Banner.

Defeat Guardians with Supers: 0/15

Capture zones: 0/40

Sword or melee final blows: 0/5

Step 5: A Story Told

You're done. Just head back to the Tower and turn in all your Iron Banner tokens for maximum disappointment.

Return to Lord Saladin

That's the entire What We Survive Iron Banner quest for Season 16. You can use this guide to help you plan for each step, but when you're done you'd be wise to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We've been building this resource for years, covering almost every inch of the game and updating our content on a daily basis.