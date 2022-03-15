What We Survive Iron Banner Season 16 quest guide - Destiny 2
Here are all the steps and requirements to complete the Season 16 Iron Banner quest in Destiny 2.
The Iron Banner is back in Season 16, and with it comes a new quest to complete. This quest consists of multiple steps and lots of objectives, and players will be able to grab the Frontier’s Cry Hand Cannon and Razor’s Edge Sword during the weeks the Iron Banner is active. Below, I’ll outline each of the steps and objectives, helping you get this one out of the way as efficiently as you can.
Last updated: March 15, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. EDT. This quest will be updated throughout the day until it is complete.
Iron Banner quest: What We Survive
What We Survive is the Iron Banner Season 16 quest. It consists of five steps, and each step typically has three objectives to move on to the next. Below are all five steps and their objectives.
Step 1: Flame in the Forest
The first step is straightforward, requiring some rather simple objectives to be completed. It will reward you with
- Defeat Guardians: 0/30
- Capture zones: 0/10
- Void/Solar final blows: 0/15
Step 2: Blood for Bread
The second step continues to take it easy on you unless you hate Hand Cannons.
- Complete Iron Banner matches: 0/6
- Capture zones: 0/20
- Hand Cannon final blows: 0/15
Step 3: Lessons Well-Learned
Here's where things get a little wild. I can't wait to see the feedback on this one.
- Defeat Guardians: 0/100
- Capture zones: 0/30
- Sniper Rifle/Glaive final blows: 0/10
Step 4: Iron Will
Since nobody is going to want to deal with finding Heavy, let's assume there will be lots of punching during this Iron Banner.
- Defeat Guardians with Supers: 0/15
- Capture zones: 0/40
- Sword or melee final blows: 0/5
Step 5: A Story Told
You're done. Just head back to the Tower and turn in all your Iron Banner tokens for maximum disappointment.
- Return to Lord Saladin
That's the entire What We Survive Iron Banner quest for Season 16. You can use this guide to help you plan for each step, but when you're done you'd be wise to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We've been building this resource for years, covering almost every inch of the game and updating our content on a daily basis.
