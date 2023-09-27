Explosive Personality god roll - Destiny 2 This god roll Grenade Launcher shows off its personality by bringing heavy fire to PvE and PvP.

Season of the Witch brought with it an exciting new playlist called the Exoitic Mission Rotator. These missions contain a whole treasure chest of returning weaponry and this is where Explosive Personality makes its return.

Explosive Personality is a Solar, Wave Frame, Grenade Launcher, and carries with it lethal perk combinations for use in the current sandbox. It can also be crafted, taking Explosive Personality to another level.

How to get Explosive Personality

Explosive Personality has a chance to drop from completing encounters within the Exotic mission Vox Obscura when it is active within the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. You will need five Deepsight Resonance versions to drop before you can craft the Grenade Launcher.

PvE- Explosive Personality god roll

Wave Frame Grenade Launchers are a scourge to enemies in PvE and Explosive Personality is no exception. Carving its own niche for a powerful Solar build, Explosive Personality is a great weapon to add to the collection.

Explosive Personality - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload +10) Perk 1 Auto-Loading Holster (Refills stowed weapon from reserves after 2.5 seconds of stowing it) Perk 2 Disruption Break (On elemental, barrier or Guardian shield break: weakens the enemy, increasing Kinetic damage dealt by 50 percent for 5.5 seconds. Stacks with all other debuffs)Focus (grants Range +20 while your shields are active above 70 HP). Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10 and five percent damage resistance against PvE combatants for five seconds. Maximum of three Stacks) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 increased damage)

Start this god roll off with Quick Launch as the Barrel choice. The added Velocity makes the wave travel faster after firing and the added Handling makes swapping in and out of Explosive Personality quicker. High-Velocity Rounds adds more Velocity, almost hitting max for the stat with just these two perks.

Auto-Loading Holster comes in to ensure that after firing and switching weapon, when you return to Explosive Personality, it will have reloaded itself. Disruption Break then rounds this off by providing a powerful buff of 50 percent when taking down an opponent's shield. Break the shield with Explosive Personality then switch to a Kinetic weapon for massive damage output.

PvP - Explosive Personality god roll

Explosive Personality can be a useful tool in PvP, especially on maps with long hallways and places where there’s little room for your enemies to escape.

Explosive Personality - PVP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload +10) Perk 1 Auto-Loading Holster (Refills stowed weapon from reserves after 2.5 seconds of stowing it) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (Increases damage by 15 percent for seven seconds on weapon kills. Matching grenade or powered melee kills while the buff is active grant 50 percent increased damage for 10 seconds. The 50 percent damage buff's duration can only be refreshed by getting another matching ability kill) Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Similar to its PvE roll, start off with Quick Launch to enhance Velocity and Handling. This makes it quicker to switch to another weapon after firing the initial shot as one hit won’t kill a full health Guardian and Velocity ensures your enemy will have minimal time to dodge the incoming wave. High-Velocity Rounds give another push to the Velocity stat so the wave reaches its target as fast as possible.

Auto-Loading Holster is a key perk in PvP as a full health Guardian won’t go down by one hit of the wave. So the loop with this weapon mainly consists of firing and switching to your Primary to finish them off. To give it that extra damage buff, Golden Tricorn should be selected. This has a 15 second timer, which is a rather lengthy period of time in PvP, giving you the ability to increase the damage with a melee or grenade kill. This will give the gun a massive 50 percent buff on its next shot.

Explosive Personality earns its place as a top weapon in Destiny with Wave Frame Grenade Launchers reigning supreme in the current sandbox. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.