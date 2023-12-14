Incisor god roll - Destiny 2 Chew through waves of your enemies with this Incisor PvE and PvP god roll.

Season of the Wish grants Guardians a brand new weapon to chase in this season's Trials of Osiris. Incisor is a Strand, Adaptive Frame, Trace Rifle, and this is the first Legendary Strand variant of this weapon type to land in Destiny 2. Holding some great perks, this god roll is not one to be missed the next time Trials of Osiris rolls around.

How to get Incisor

Incisor can be obtained by reaching rank 10 with Saint-14 or the Adept version can be obtained by going flawless when Incisor becomes the weekly reward.

To follow when Incisor is next available, check out the Trials of Osiris information thread, updated each week when Trials starts at daily reset every Friday.

PvP - Incisor god roll

Trace Rifles are a dark horse in the Crucible when it comes to usage. They are strong at their base and this Incisor god roll could be the one to break the mold.

Incisor god roll - PVP Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Battery Tactical Battery (Stability +5, Range +5, Reload +10) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Each shot while holding down the trigger grants: Stability +1. -5 percent Accuracy Cone size. -10 percent Accuracy Cone growth. Reaches maximum strength after 10 shots, granting Stability +10, -50 percent Accuracy Cone size, and -100 percent Accuracy Cone growth) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Upon finishing a reload within 3.6 seconds of a weapon kill: 25 percent increased damage for five seconds. Buff stays active while stowed) Origin Trait Alacrity (While last Guardian standing or solo: Range +20, Stability +20, Reload +50, and Aim Assist +10) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +6)

Start with Corkscrew Rifling for a flat boost to essential stats. This keeps the beam steady and sticky with Stability and Range while boosting Handling for a light and snappy feel. Add Tactical Battery to push Stability and Range to near their limits with the additional Reload useful for the final perk.

Dynamic Sway Reduction is the perfect perk here as the continuously firing beam of Incisor will keep stacking up the Stability with the added accuracy bonuses to make this weapon even more lethal. Finish this off with Kill Clip for the damage bonus of 25 percent when reloading after a kill. Kill Clip will need some setup due to Incisor being bound to Special ammo but as soon as you find a brick or pick one up from a defeated enemy, the next kill will lead the way to an incredibly potent energy beam.

PvE - Incisor god roll

Incisor will easily slot into Strand builds or even just as a powerful backup tool. This god roll pairs consistency with power in all aspects of PvE content.

Incisor god roll - PVE Barrel Smallbore (Range +7, Stability +7) Battery Enhanced Battery (Magazine +6) Perk 1 Subsistence (Refills 10 percent of the Magazine from reserves on weapon kills) Perk 2 Killing Tally (Weapon kills grant a stacking damage buff until stowing or reloading the weapon. Maximum of three stacks. PVE: 10 percent | 20 percent | 30 percent increased damage) Origin Trait One Quiet Moment (Grants Handling +20, Reload +40, and a 0.95x Reload duration multiplier while out of combat. For One Quiet Moment, being in combat is defined as having either dealt or received damage within the last five seconds. Kills reduce this to 1.5 seconds until damage is dealt or received) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Enhancing Incisor's key stats is the main focus so Smallbore is the best option for strong boosts to both Stability and Range. This keeps the beam feeling consistent and easy to control when focused on a target. Add Enhanced Battery to increase the Magazine size to make sure Incisor can put out as much damage as possible.

Subsistence then ensures there’s more power in the Magazine. This perk refills the Magazine from reserves on weapon kills. In high density areas Incisor can shred through waves without the need to reload if carrying enough reserve ammo. Subsistence leads perfectly into the final perk, Killing Tally. Three kills reach 30 percent and this will continue until Incisor is put away or reloaded. With Subsistence next to it, this will easily increase the uptime of Killing Tally. Keeping up this damage buff is a massive difference maker and can melt some of the tankiest foes with ease.

Incisor is going to be one of the weapons of the season and that hype is justified when seeing just how powerful these god rolls are. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.