How to start Season of the Hunt - Destiny 2 Discover how to start the Season of the Hunt quest and gain access to the new seasonal activities in Destiny 2.

Season of the Hunt has officially kicked off in Destiny 2 and players are starting to access the first mission and quest. For some players though, this starting point is nowhere to be found. Before players can actually start on this new quest, there are some requirements that must be met.

How to start Season of the Hunt

With Season of the Hunt officially starting on November 17, 2020, players will be looking to jump in and start working through the major story beats. However, newer players may encounter some problems if they’ve yet to complete other parts of Destiny 2.

Players will need to ensure they have access to the Tangled Shore and the Moon by completing the first missions in the Forsaken campaign and Shadowkeep campaign. Entirely new players will also need to complete the New Light campaign on the Cosmodrome in order to access other areas. Once this is complete, Season of the Hunt can be started via the Moon and a quest called, Trail of the Hunted. Check out the Season of the Hunt campaign walkthrough for assistance.

The Season of the Hunt looks to focus on the Spider, a friend of the Guardians.

The good news is that, according to a tweet by the official Bungie Help account, these missions are free to all players. What this means is that if you’re joining Destiny 2 for the first time with Beyond Light, you should still be able to participate in this new season without needing to purchase previous DLC.

These missions are free to all players. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 17, 2020

If you’re still working through the latest expansion, make sure you read over the Beyond Light campaign walkthrough. This lists everything you need to do in the story as well as guidance on a few other quests such as the Entropic Shard and Penguin Souvenir locations. Keep in mind the Season of the Hunt end date so you know how long you have to get this season’s Triumphs.

Before you can start Season of the Hunt in Destiny 2, you will first need to have access to the Tangled Shore and the Moon by completing the first missions of Forsaken and Shadowkeep. These are free to all players and are relatively quick introduction quests. With that complete, you will be on your way into Season of the Hunt.