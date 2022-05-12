Medallion Case quest - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know about the Medallion Case quest in Destiny 2 including whether or not it completes.

The Medallion Case quest is a unique tracker that sits in your Quest tab in Destiny 2. This item looks like many of the other quests, even down to it featuring a step counter. However, whether you can complete the Medallion Case quest and what happens after all the objectives are filled can lead some players to questioning what to do next. Here’s what you need to know about the Guardian Games Medallion Case quest.

Medallion Case quest

Though it might sit in the quest tab, the Medallion Case quest is not actually a quest. It will not be completed like other quests in Destiny 2 and is only used to track your progress during Guardian Games. It will highlight how many Laurels you’ve collected and how many medallions you’ve earned across all four types: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Even if you complete the Medallion Case quest, it does not disappear. This is working as intended.

When you do hit all of the objectives and fill the Medallion Case, the quest does not complete. This item will remain in your inventory until the Guardian Games end date, at which point it will disappear. This means it is basically the Guardian Games version of the Relic Tether that is used for tracking crafting materials.

It is certainly odd to have the Medallion Case classified as a quest item in Destiny 2. However, the advantage of it appearing in the quest tab is that it is right near the other Guardian Games quests, allowing you to check both without flipping between different tabs.

Now that you know about the Medallion Case quest in Destiny 2 and why it doesn’t complete and disappear, you can focus on the important task of making sure Warlocks win the Guardian Games. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for a wealth of knowledge on all areas of the game.