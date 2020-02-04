Inotam, Oblivion's Triune boss guide - Destiny 2 The final boss of the Sundial, Inotam, Oblivion's Triune, is now active in Destiny 2 and ready to be defeated.

The Sundial in Destiny 2 has received its final boss, and its name is Inotam, Oblivion’s Triune. This Psion Flayer will have players jumping through time to defeat different elemental versions of itself. It also wouldn’t be a Destiny 2 fight without some plates to hold. Defeating Inotam, Oblivion’s Triune will also unlock the Triumphs, Flayer Slayer and Inotam’s Ruin, which should help players unlock the Dawn Title.

Inotam, Oblivion’s Triune

Inotam, Oblivion's Triune is the last boss featured in the Sundial, and the final barrier between you and the Dawn Title.

Before you actually fight Inotam, you will need to run through the gauntlet of activities you’ve likely become familiar with in the Sundial. These are fights against powerful Cabal units that involve throwing orbs and holding plates.

Once the bar has filled, you will be directed back to the center of the Sundial. When the Sundial reopens, you fill come face-to-face with Inotam, Oblivion’s Triune.

For the first few seconds, there will be three separate Psion Flayers: an Arc, Solar, and Void version. These will then disappear, being replaced with the actual boss, Inotam, Oblivion’s Triune.

Between killing Inotam, you will need to defeat three Psion Flayers, which will also unlock another Triumph.

The overarching goal of the direct fight against Inotam is to stand on the plates (highlighted with a star) and then deal damage to it once the invulnerability shield drops. For each third of its health that is depleted, you will be teleported to fight one of the Psion Flayers:

Ozletc, the Sky Piercer

Tazaroc, the Sun Eater

Niruul, the Hollow Voice

These are all in a small arena that looks like it’s in the Corridors of Time. There’s not much to these mini bosses. Just shoot them until they drop and you’ll be teleported back.

Each time you return to the boss fight room, you will need to control an increasing number of plates. The first time you return it will be one, the second will be two plates, and the third time will be three plates. Split the fireteam so that these can all be claimed at the same time. When all plates are activated, you can damage Inotam, Oblivion’s Triune.

As for dealing damage to Inotam, anything works. Ritual weapons and Pinnacle weapons make short work of its health. Alternatively, using one of the best Grenade Launchers in the game is always a good option.

Once Inotam, Oblivion’s Triune is defeated, you will unlock the aforementioned Triumps, Flayer Slayer and Inotam’s Ruin. With the final boss of the Sundial completed, you can focus on finishing up the rest of the content before the Season of Dawn end date. Head over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more content!