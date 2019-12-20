How to get Personal Touch in Destiny 2 Learn how to get your hands on Personal Touch, one of the many materials needed to bake cookies in Destiny 2's Dawning event.

If you’re taking part in Destiny 2’s Dawning event, then chances are you probably have a pretty good idea of how the basics of the limited time event work. Basically, you’ll need to gather specific materials, bake cookies, and then deliver said cookies to the various characters in the world. If you’re trying to bake all the cookies, you’re going to need all the ingredients. In this guide we’ll break down how to get Personal Touch, one of the Rare ingredients you need to bake certain goodies.

How to get Personal Touch in Destiny 2

If you’re looking to get your hands on more Personal Touch, then you’re going to need to be ready to get down and dirty with the various enemies throughout the world. As you can see in our complete breakdown of all Dawning recipes and ingredients, you’re going to need to score yourself melee kills to earn a chance at grabbing Personal Touch. Thankfully, we can point you in the right direction to help you make farming this material much easier.

Personal Touch is one of many Rare materials you'll need to craft goodies during Destiny 2's Dawning event.

When it comes to melee kills, you’re going to want to focus on easy to kill enemies that you can take on one at a time. While Thralls die quickly, they often come in large groups that can be very overwhelming to run in and just melee over and over again. Instead, you’ll want to focus on enemies like Dregs and other Fallen to really maximize how easily you’re scoring melee kills. A really good place to farm for these kinds of enemies includes the Moon, or even just any strike where the Fallen play a large part.

Of course, other factions also include some enemies that are easy to score melee kills on, but we’ve found that Dregs and other Fallen are some of the best to take down quickly and easily. You probably won’t have much issue getting your hands on Personal Touch if you just play the game and prioritize getting a few melee kills here and there.

