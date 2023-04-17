Hung Jury SR4 god roll - Destiny 2 Leave the Dead Orbit guy alone, this is the Hung Jury SR4 god roll you need for PVE and PVP.

Every Destiny 1 player and their Ghost know about the amazing Hung Jury that Dead Orbit was selling. But those days are long gone. Now we’re all about the Hung Jury SR4 god roll in Destiny 2, specifically one for PVE and one for PVP. With Season 20 introducing new perks, there are some rather interesting options for those willing to farm Nightfalls.

Hung Jury SR4 god roll – PVP

Though not commonly seen in PVP, a god roll Hung Jury SR4 can put in a shift. To start with, its Recoil Direction will need to be reined in with Arrowhead Brake while Flared Magwell boosts the Reload Speed and Stability. Those who like jumping and shooting may prefer Steady Rounds.

Hung Jury SR4 - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Flared Magwell (Reload Speed +15, Stability +5) Perk 1 No Distractions (Aiming this weapon for a short duration reduces flinch) Perk 2 Firefly (Precision kills with this weapon increase reload speed and cause the target to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Handling Mod Radar Tuner (Radar immediately returns when you stop aiming down sights)

For the perks, No Distractions will make you a menace to snipers and others when duelling at long ranges. You might also enjoy Subsistence to reduce the need to reload mid engagement. The last perk should likely be Firefly for the sole reason that it’s great at netting you bonus kills. Get a precision defeat and laugh as the explosion takes out their friend that was hiding.

There are, of course, some other perks that may work well in PVP depending on your playstyle. Adagio offers a great bump in damage but only after you get a kill. Frenzy is also powerful, but it requires being in combat for several seconds.

As for the mods to use, if you are going the No Distractions route, having your radar back quickly after hardscoping a lane is important. For this reason, use Radar Tuner. Radar Booster is neat if you want to check your surroundings before laning.

Hung Jury SR4 god roll – PVE

There are a couple of great options when it comes to a Hung Jury SR4 god roll for PVE. As above, the Barrel should be Arrowhead Brake for the Recoil Direction and Handling boost and Flared Magwell for more Reload Speed and Stability. If you need even more Stability, look for Steady Rounds.

Hung Jury SR4 - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5, Shots from this weapon knock the target back further) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Rapid precision hits temporarily increase the stability and reload speed) Perk 2 Kinetic Tremors (Sustained kinetic damage to a target emits a shockwave that damages any nearby targets) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Minor Spec

However, the desire for a faster Reload Speed is thanks to Kinetic Tremors. This perk emits three shockwaves that damage nearby enemies after sustained kinetic damage. You’ll need to land several hits to proc this, so minimizing downtime between shooting should be the focus of the god roll.

To help reduce the time it takes to reload, Rapid Hit should be sought. This increases Reload Speed and Stability for each rapid precision hit up to a cap. Get a bunch of precision hits, increase your reload speed, reload quickly thanks to the perks and Masterwork, and enjoy the bonus damage of Kinetic Tremors throughout.

For the mod, use whatever feels good to you. Those with an Adept version may like stat boosts but Minor Spec is always a winner. Might even be worth using Major Spec to chip away at those tougher foes while you close the distance for a Finisher.

As an aside, Shoot to Loot is another perk you should keep your eye on. This thing will help keep your ammo reserves topped up without the need to run around the battlefield, which can be deadly in endgame content. Additionally, future seasons will allow Shoot to Loot to collect Orbs of Power.

A Hung Jury SR4 god roll is going to be as fun in Destiny 2 as it was in the first game almost a decade ago. Whether you’re stomping in endgame PVE or crushing it in Trials, there’s hopefully a god roll that suits your needs and playstyle. Read our Destiny 2 guide for more weapon god rolls.