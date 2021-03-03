How to get to Legion's Anchor - Destiny 2 Discover where Legion's Anchor is in Destiny 2 and how to get there to complete your quest, mission, or task.

Destiny 2 players have been just about everywhere in the game, but sometimes it can be hard to remember exactly where everything is. One such area players are trying to find is Legion’s Anchor. This area is dense with Cabal soldiers and a key place for various missions as well as a Strike. Here's where this location is found and how to get there.

Legion’s Anchor location

Legion’s Anchor is the name of an area in the EDZ in Destiny 2. This location is the starting point of the Arms Dealer Strike but it can also be accessed via Patrol.

To get to the Legion’s Anchor from Patrol, load in at the Winding Cove (south of the map). From here, follow the ocean on the left up to Firebase Hades, being sure to stick to the left-hand side of the area. You will go up a ramp and into the red building (this is Firebase Hades). At the top of the ramp, hang left and go inside the base.

Firebase Hades is a big red structure that leads to Legion's Anchor.

Once inside the base, you will need to jump up some obstacles and into what looks like a vent system or maintenance hatch. Follow this tunnel through a hallway and jump up some more boxes into another area. You will come across yet another series of boxes leading to a hole in the roof. Channel your inner John McClane and go through this air vent to reach a hole in the ground – drop down to enter Legion’s Anchor.

Now that you’re in Legion’s Anchor, you should recognize it as the starting point of the Arms Dealer Strike. Simply roll around and do whatever it is you need to do. During Season of the Chosen, you will be tasked with making some chaos using grenades, Grenade Launchers, and Rocket Launchers – so get to work!

Now that you know how to get to Legion's Anchor in Destiny 2, you can focus on whatever task had you venturing into the Cabal location.